Even though it is a relatively new field for career seekers, Artificial Intelligence or AI has created several new job roles that perhaps did not exist even a few years ago. These are not only financially lucrative roles but are also very future-oriented.

India currently has nearly half-a-million AI professionals, and there is a demand for more than six lakh jobs in the market today. It is also estimated that this may surge to one million jobs in the next two to three years. Here’s a primer on the different job roles in the AI era.

Prompt Engineer

A prompt engineer is an expert in creating text-based prompts or cues posed to Generative AI tools and large language models. Such engineers are intermediaries who create the right kind of input to train machine learning models to give the best answer to questions posed by end users of these models.

Level: 1 to 3 Years

Average annual salary: ₹9-11 lakh per year (LPA)

AI Product Managers

This role is a culmination of a long line of new jobs that AI has created, starting with data scientists. With a growing interest in creating AI-based products, an AI product manager leads a team of other AI-based roles like data engineer, data analyst, and machine learning (ML) engineer. This is a senior-level role, and the tribe is growing very fast.

Level: 2 to 5 years

Average annual salary: ₹18-20 LPA

AI Ethicists

An AI ethicist is someone who looks at the ethical aspects of AI development and implementation. While AI has opened up a world of new opportunities and solutions for humanity in general, there are also undesirable aspects to it, just like any new cutting-edge technology comes with. An AI ethicist looks for embedded biases that create something harmful to nature or foster social discord. Typically, such roles are part of the AI team, though they can also be integrated within the CSR team.

Level: 2 to 5 years

Average annual salary: ₹18-20 LPA

LLM Specialists

Large language model (LLM) specialists build sophisticated AI models that can process and generate text that closely resembles human languages in terms of grammar, semantics, context. These models can also see patterns and correlations in large textual data sets, which are then used to generate content that resembles human-written ones.

Level: 1 to 7 years

Average annual salary: ₹30 LPA

Gen AI Engineers

A Generative AI engineer specialises in designing, developing and maintaining generative AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The models thus built can generate a wide range of content, such as text, images, sound that resembles what humans create. This is also a multidisciplinary role that includes AI, data science, and software coding.

Level: 5 to 7 years

Average annual salary: ₹18-20 LPA

Data Scientists

This is one of the most sought-after jobs in the digital age. A data scientist is someone who can look at huge volumes of data for insights and solutions or even to understand challenges at a very basic level. Data scientists create their own tools to grab solutions and insights to address specific questions or tasks. For example, data scientists can predict future trends with greater accuracy based on very large volumes of past data. In most cases, such insights remain hidden, which is why a specialist is needed to unearth them.

Level: 3 to 6 years

Average annual salary: ₹22-24 LPA

ML Engineers

This role is part of the data science team and an ML engineer is basically a programmer who writes software that can automate AI/ML models. ML engineers build large-scale systems that use large volumes of data to train algorithms to perform cognitive tasks and generate helpful insights.

Level: 2 to 5 years

Average annual salary: ₹15-18 LPA

Over the last five years, the demand for AI-based jobs in India has grown manifold, making them some of the most sought-after roles. Several online tech education platforms are helping young working professionals upskill and take advantage of this surge in demand for technology experts who specialise in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

While there is a general fear that AI will replace humans in many traditional roles, there is an emerging consensus that it will create more jobs than it displaces. Recent World Economic Forum data suggests that this could be as many as 12 million (more than it displaces).

(The writer is SVP and Head of Scaler School of Technology.)