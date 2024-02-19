The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) has concluded the final placements for the 2022-24 batch of MBA programme with 464 students securing 529 offers. The highest CTC offered during the placements was ₹1.15 crore.

IIM Calcutta’s flagship MBA program concluded the final placements for the 59th batch on February 15, recording another year with 100 per cent placements, the B-school said in a statement on Monday. “464 students took part in the process, securing 529 offers rolled out by 194 companies, despite the tough market conditions,” it said.

“Traditionally, management consulting and BFSI sectors are the biggest recruiters at IIM Calcutta. And, this year also these two sectors have been recruiting a lot of students,” Placement Committee chairperson Nimruji Jammulamadaka told businessline.

The consulting sector emerged as the top recruiter with 167 students (31.6 per cent of total offers) bagging the offers. Accenture Strategy emerged as the top recruiter among the consulting sector which included firms like EY-Parthenon, Monitor Deloitte, KPMG, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Vector Consulting and Arthur D. Little, McKinsey, BCG, Bain, Kearney amongst others.

Marquee firms

IIMC has continued to attract marquee finance firms and remains the finance campus of the country. 114 students (21.5 per cent) entered marquee finance firms from the Private Equity, Venture Capital, Investment Banking, Markets, Asset and Wealth management domains which saw participation from firms like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Chase, Bank of America, Citibank, Barclays, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Arga, Avendus, Neo Asset & Wealth Management, Kotak Alternate Assets, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Ambit, Incred, Prime Ventures, Orios VP, Premji Invest, Elevation Capital, O3 Capital, Gaja Capital and Innoven Capital among others.

Both new and legacy firms participated in the process. The technology sector witnessed the participation of firms like Microsoft, Navi, Arcesium, Media.Net, Uber, Angel One, HCL, Newgen, Zomato, Javis, and NPCI which extended offers to 88 students. Marketing and General Management sector like ITC, Loreal, Proctor & Gamble, Dabur, Tata Administrative Services, Vedanta, Adani, Hinduja, Aditya Birla Group, Essar Group, JSW and Reliance among others which recruited 130 students.

Founder’s Office roles

“We have witnessed a new trend this year. This time our students have got a lot of Founder’s Office roles for the start-up ecosystems. Start-ups grow to a certain extent with the founding team. After that they are unable to grow because they don’t have talents to take over the growth propositions. So, they are hiring our students to support the founding team. This year we had a lot of good start-ups which came with Founder’s Office roles,” Jammulamadaka said. These roles were offered by OLA, Newme, ParkStreet, PoshN and Kofluence among others.

The season saw the participation of many first-time recruiters like Jio Financial Services, Hero Fincorp, Yubi, Sobha Realty, Sirius AI, Husk Power Systems and DMI Finance.

According to Jammulamadaka, looking at the market conditions, IIMC was ready for the long haul and focused on diversifying the recruiter base and building student resilience. “We must say, the institute has been successful in this regard. The Joka Spirit of “we leave no one behind” is one of the greatest strengths of the Joka community comprising students and alumni has helped us weather the tough conditions,” she added.

