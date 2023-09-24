Apart from campuses in Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore and Sydney, SP Jain School of Global Management, has launched a London campus as well. In this interview, Nitish Jain,President of SP Jain School Of Global Management, explains why London is a great destination for a B-school to be in and what will attract students to the school. Excerpts from an interview:

Q Why has SP Jain launched a campus in London? Isn’t the competition from local B-schools there intense?

SP Jain is a trusted educational brand known, both for the quality of education it provides and the strong career prospects that follow upon graduation. While local schools in London may offer varying levels of quality, the top-tier institutions often come with a steep price tag, which can diminish the return on investment for students.

SP Jain, on the other hand, provides a top-notch education at a reasonable cost.

Additionally, our global network, with campuses in Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, and Mumbai, is a true game-changer. It offers students a wide range of options to customise their education according to their unique needs and preferences. For example, students can commence their studies in London and then travel to the Singapore, Dubai, and Sydney campuses of our sister school for a term or a year before returning to London to complete their programme. At each of these locations, students have the invaluable opportunity to immerse themselves in diverse cultures, business environments, and decision-making contexts. This global exposure equips them with a competitive edge, as employers increasingly value candidates with international experiences and the ability to navigate global challenges.

Q What are the kind of students you will try to attract there? Indian-origin or others too? What will be your USP?

We hope to attract students from the UK, Europe and all over the world. Through SPJ London, we also hope to cater to the educational aspirations of Indian students and parents who seek a trusted brand in the UK education landscape.

Our aim is to create a vibrant, inclusive community where students from various countries and cultural backgrounds can come together to learn, grow, and thrive.

Q What are the courses that SP Jain will offer in its London campus which will be unique and a differentiator to what is on offer by other schools in the UK?

At the undergraduate level, starting in October 2023, we will offer our Bachelor of Business Administration programme. This four-year programme will provide students with opportunities to gain hands-on experience through internships with leading companies in London and around the world.

At the postgraduate level, we are currently accepting applications for three distinct programmes: MSc Global Business, designed for recent graduates and young professionals aiming to kickstart their global business careers; a Global MBA, tailored for professionals with prior work experience; and a part-time Executive MBA, intended for experienced professionals aspiring to leadership roles.

What truly sets SPJ London apart is our global campus network. While all our programmes are based in London, students have the unique advantage of completing terms at the Dubai, Singapore, and Sydney campuses of our sister school, SP Jain Global. This unique opportunity provides students with a truly global perspective, invaluable cross-cultural experiences, and a network that spans continents.

Responding to London’s growing prominence as a data science hub, next year, we plan to launch a Bachelor’s of Data Science programme. This programme has achieved remarkable success in Australia, with SP Jain graduates securing salaries in the range of AUD 78,000 – AUD 120,000. Next year, we also plan to offer a new Master of Financial Technologies programme which will be taught by leading fintech experts and industry professionals.

Q How will studying in London enhance the learning experience for students and help in better career outcomes for them?

Our students have the privilege of studying in a city renowned for hosting some of the world’s top financial institutions and corporations. This proximity provides our students with direct access to internships, networking events, and job opportunities in the heart of all the action. It’s an invaluable advantage for those pursuing careers in finance, business, entrepreneurship, and related fields.

Furthermore, London’s international appeal attracts individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures, creating a distinctive atmosphere of multiculturalism and global collaboration. This multicultural environment nurtures a global mindset among our students — a trait highly sought after in today’s interconnected world.

Our campus location in Canary Wharf is truly a game-changer for students. Canary Wharf is not merely a financial district; it’s a dynamic hub of global business and innovation. Being situated at the heart of this bustling centre ensures that our students enjoy unparalleled access to world-class networking opportunities, internships, and a front-row seat to the ever-evolving business landscape.

Q What about placements for your graduates? Will you be offering a two-year MBA there or a one-year programme?

We have a dedicated Career Services Office in London that will play a crucial role in assisting our students in securing internships and full-time roles in the UK. Additionally, we will leverage our extensive alumni network and corporate partnerships in the UK to ensure that our students have access to a wide range of career and networking opportunities. Our strong Industry Advisory Board, whose members have deep connections to the business community, has also pledged their support.

In 2023, we will offer our flagship one-year Global MBA programme, which has received top rankings from Forbes, Financial Times, The Economist, and several other prestigious publications. Despite being a one-year programme, it maintains the same level of academic rigour and depth of learning as a traditional two-year MBA. This enables graduates to return to work promptly and excel in the competitive global job market.

Q How expensive will this course be for Indian students?

The one-year Global MBA programme is priced at £13,000 per term for Indian students.

Q What are the future plans of opening other B-Schools in other places abroad?

SP Jain is studying various options but for now our focus is London.

Q What has been the experience with your B schools in Dubai, Singapore and Sydney?

Students love our multi-country model that prepares them for global jobs, and equips them to work effectively in global teams. Recruiting companies appreciate the agility and ability to adapt to new environments and fresh challenges. This has positioned us as a Tier 1 school for many leading companies in India.

Singapore is often the starting point for most of our programmes, and it holds a special place in the hearts of our students. For many, it’s their first experience of staying away from home, and in just a few months, it becomes a home away from home. It is a safe, vibrant, and exciting city that students quickly grow to love.

When students transition to Dubai, it often comes with a bit of culture shock. They arrive with certain expectations, but Dubai’s grandeur and dynamism leave them in awe. Dubai is a city of endless possibilities, and our Dubai campus provides students with a unique perspective on business in a global context and exposes them to the rapid development and innovation happening in the Middle East.