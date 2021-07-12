Twenty years ago today: June 15

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Bi-annual hike in rail fares mooted
A slew of proposals including - a crash plan for bi-annual hikes in passenger fares over the next two years, creation of corporations to manage freight and passenger segments, a Rail Infrastructure Development Fund, an autonomous rail regulatory authority to determine tariffs - have been forwarded to the Railway Board by Mr Shanti Narain, former Member (Traffic). Mr Narain, a member of the Sam Pitroda panel which has now been disbanded, has suggested that the first dose of hikes in passenger fares.
Cargill India bags Manila's 20,000-tonne wheat order
After the temporary glitch caused by the rejection of three consignments to Iraq, Indian wheat is back in the reckoning in the world market, with Cargill India bagging a tender for export of 20,000 tonnes to the Philippines. According to sources, the order has been bagged at a price of $115.75 per tonne cost and freight (Subic Bay), which works out to around $101.5-102 per tonne free-on-board here. The wheat will be shipped either from Visakhapatnam or Cargill's own port facility at Jamnagar and is to be delivered between July 15 and August 15.
SBI Life kicks off with single-premium product
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (SBI life), a joint venture between State Bank of India and Cardif S.A., today officially launched its first product — Sanjeevan. Aimed at VRS optees, Sanjeevan is a single-premium money-back product providing life cover up to a maximum of 75 years of age. Premium payment is followed by a deferment period after which the policy-holder receives five to ten annual instalments.
