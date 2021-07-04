Twenty years ago today - July 5

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
UTI chief quits. Vassal in charge
The Government on Wednesday set in motion a series of damage-control measures, following the US-64 fiasco by forcing the exit of the UTI Chairman, Mr P.S. Subramanyam, followed up by a directive to the UTI management to work out a scheme to provide liquidity to retail investors, during the six-month period when the sales and repurchase window will be closed. The Government then moved swiftly to install the senior-most Executive Director of the UTI, Mr K.G. Vassal, to head the country's biggest mutual fund in the near term.
Punching errors: SEBI for new checking system
Reacting sharply to 'punching errors' in various stocks over the past two days, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) today called for the immediate introduction of an order verification system by the bourses. "The system should verify quantity and price beyond certain limits. However, the limits for this may be prescribed by the stock exchanges," Mr D.R. Mehta, Chairman, SEBI, said in an informal chat with the media. After ACC at Re 1, Zee at 50 paise, it was Reliance Petro being traded at Rs 300 and ACC at Rs 209.15 on the NSE, this time.
Universal Studios plans theme park in India
Hollywood has finally woken up to Bollywood. After the Bollywood inspired Moulin Rouge set the screens in the West afire, it is now the turn of the Los Angeles-based Universal Studios to set its sights on Indian soil. The studio is planning to invest over $500 million to set up a theme park in India and is scouting for a joint venture partner. Industry sources, who were part of the high-profile delegation which visited the US along with Information and Broadcasting Minister, Ms Sushma Swaraj, said, "Universal Studios is keen on investing in India and have indicated that they were open to making investments to the tune of over $500 million."
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...