AI is key to detecting fake news

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The proliferation of yellow journalism or fake news and the way it is spreading, especially on social media, has become a big concern because of its devastating effects. While the information we require is just a click away, there is also a lot of misinformation on products, religion, communities, etc., on the internet that spreads further via social media, print and news channels.
There’s almost no restriction by social media platforms on the content that gets published. Most of the people do not verify the source of the information that they browse online before they share it, thus leading to fake news spreading rapidly or even going viral.
Moreover, it’s very difficult to identify the source of such information, thus making it harder to assess their accuracy. . Social media has become a dominant source of news and information and has dramatically reshaped the media industry.
However, fake news existed long before the arrival of social media. It became a buzzword after the US presidential elections in 2016. The internet has given a boost to fake news, be it fallacious reporting or rumour-mongering.
The good news is that in the near future artificial intelligence or, to be more specific, machine learning-based models will help a user to check whether the news is real or fake. Even though research in this area is going on, there’s still a lot more to be done. A particular area of research known as natural language processing (NLP) is receiving a lot of attention from scholars and academicians across the globe.
With the number of users of online media growing, automated detection seems to be the only way to tackle fake news. So far there have been text-based approaches to detect fake news, but these have not yielded the desired results. Almost all the machine-learning models use hand-crafted features extracted from input textual content.
In the future, we will witness a context-based approach in detecting fake news. In 2016, some researchers found that almost half of the news on Facebook is fake and hyper-partisan. And news agencies depend on Facebook for 20 per cent of their traffic.
Fake news has been spreading through Twitter also. Recently. thanks to a new approach, it was found that fake news was being tweeted during the Covid-19 pandemic to mislead the targeted population. Machine learning and highly sophisticated deep learning models are being continuously used by researchers and industrialists to develop automated fake news detection-based models.
Many such models detect particular types of news such as political and on religion. Some research journals reveal that such models have features for specific datasets that match their topic of interest. Such approaches might suffer from dataset bias and perform poorly on news of another topic.
Deep learning-based models are bringing a revolution in almost every walk of life. The recent developments in natural language processing, hold promise in detecting fake news. With the advent of Keras (an API in deep learning) and Tensorflow (end-to-end open-source platform for machine learning), coding and implementation of such intelligent models have become a lot easier compared to a decade back.
In the future, deep learning models will be able to classify fake news and legitimate news. Decades of experiments in deception detection show that humans are not good at identifying lies in text.
The spread of fake news hurts the behaviour, beliefs, and attitudes of the public which, in turn, can endanger the democratic processes. Early detection of such false information and checking their spread are the main challenge for researchers today.
The writer is Associate Professor, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...