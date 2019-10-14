Before the switch

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
After slipping in a proposal to allow subscribers to the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) to switch to the National Pension System (NPS) in its recent Draft Social Security Code, the Centre now appears to be having second thoughts. The idea is said to have drawn vociferous protests from workers’ unions even as it found support within the EPFO. There are three good reasons why workers’ unions may prefer EPS to the NPS for their post-retirement social security net.
One, with the phasing out of guaranteed pensions since January 2004, EPS 1995 remains the only government-run scheme that offers organised sector employees in India a defined benefit on retirement. The Employees Provident Fund as it stands today, merely allows employees to accumulate a corpus towards retirement without solving the pension problem. Under NPS, one’s pension payouts are wholly dependent on how market forces shape one’s portfolio. Two, the EPS is a simple scheme where 8.33 per cent of the employers’ contributions are automatically appropriated to set up a fixed pension post-retirement. The NPS, in contrast, is a complicated vehicle requiring employees to choose from multiple plans, assets, fund managers and annuity providers,before it provides a pension. Three, the unfriendly tax treatment of NPS withdrawals and annuity payments also works against it. Expecting lower income employees to give up the comfort of a guaranteed pension to migrate to the NPS is therefore a tall ask.
If the Government is looking to reduce its assured pension obligations under the EPS, it would make sense to target more affluent employees for the switch to NPS by offering this option only to employees with incomes beyond a certain cut-off. This move must be communicated well, by properly showcasing the higher return potential of NPS and simplifying the NPS architecture. The EPS also needs to revisit its archaic cap of Rs 1,250 per month on contributions to provide a more meaningful pension to low-income workers.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
This function helps in calculating the investment needed for a desired corpus
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...