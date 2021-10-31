Below the line

In a slippery slope

The CA Institute is in a quandary on the issue of promotion of Hindi among its members. While the Corporate Affairs Ministry — which is the administrative ministry overseeing it — wants the institute to take giant steps to spread the use of Hindi, the members from non-Hindi speaking States stoutly oppose even a small nudge from the top brass of the institute for increased use of Hindi.

Even the Ministry of Culture, it appears, is throwing its weight behind promotion of Hindi as rashtra basha and wants the CA Institute to act on it. Now, it is going to take some deft handling by the the institute to settle the issue, quipped a CA Institute observer.

Deciphering jargon

Jargon can be really annoying, whether it be in technology, medical or any other sector. When Rajinikanth was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday night, people took to social media to get the latest info on what had happened to him.

From routine check-up to stroke, the speculation went on through the night. However, when the official medical bulletin came on Friday morning, everybody rushed to Google to know what ‘Carotid Artery Revascularisation’ was all about, as the actor was advised to undergo that procedure. Google search gave 12.60 lakh replies in 0.51 seconds, and the easiest to understand among them was that it is an advanced way to deliver a stent into a blocked carotid artery.

Now dealers too

West Bengal Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association stopped selling petrol and diesel for 30 minutes and switched off lights at filling stations in Kolkata and adjoining districts on Thursday evening to protest against the hike in fuel prices. Pump owners complain that sales are down, leading to lower profits.

Rumours, yet again

As Amit Mitra ends his six-month term as West Bengal Finance Minister, rumour mills are abuzz with his possible successor. Mitra is unlikely to contest in the upcoming by-polls in the State because of health reasons.

He has been extensively using the online platforms for interactions, office meetings, and so on. He has also given the GST meeting — the first one to be held physically since the pandemic — a miss. A host of hopefuls have pitched themselves for the post. However, indications are that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might keep the portfolio herself, while Mitra will be re-appointed as Advisor with full benefits of a minister.

This incidentally seems to be the norm in Bengal nowadays, especially when it comes to bureaucrats close to the CM.

Which side are you on?

Both India and the EU seem keen on getting back to negotiating the long pending bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) this year. But continued confusion over how investments are to be treated may turn out to be a stumbling block. Although the joint statement at the India-EU leaders’ meet in May underlined that in addition to an FTA the two sides will work on a standalone investment pact, Commerce Ministry officials maintained that it was a mistake and India could not agree to a separate investment pact as it would adversely affect its bargaining position in the FTA negotiations.

The Commerce Ministry also shot off a letter to the EU pointing this out, but received no reply. Interestingly, at a recent meeting of the India-EU Strategic Partnership Review in Brussels, which was attended by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials, the joint release reiterated the intent of carving out a bilateral investment agreement separate from the proposed FTA. That of course has left the Commerce Ministry fuming, and is planning its counter move, say sources. But, it may be a better idea for the Commerce Ministry to settle the matter with the MEA first. Internal differences, after all, may weaken India’s position even before negotiations begin!

