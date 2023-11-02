With 14 major river systems and more than 600 rivers, almost 80 per cent of the subcontinent’s population is dependent on these water resources for their sustenance – both in terms of food and occupation. According to a report by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2022, there are about 311 Polluted River Stretches (PRS – stretches in rivers where BOD>3mg/L) in 279 rivers (out of 603 rivers assessed).

Although, the percentage of PRS has reduced from 70 per cent in 2015 to 46 per cent in 2022 indicating effective implementation of the initiatives such as setting up of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), management of industrial effluent through charters, enforcement of regulations related to prevention and control of pollution, etc, there still exist immense scope for improving the condition of the rivers.

As estimated by CPCB (2021), the sewage generation from the urban cities is about 72,368 million litres per day (MLD) while from the rural areas is about 39,604 MLD. There are about 1,631 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a total capacity of 36,668 MLD to treat the sewage generated.

Currently, only 20,236 MLD of installed capacity is actually utilised to treat sewage, while the rest is directly discharged into the rivers due to several issues such as lack of sewerage network, high operating cost, etc.

Besides this, industries generate about 13,468 MLD of wastewater of which only 60 per cent is treated at CETPs and the rest is discharged untreated in the rivers.

The Ganga basin is one of the most polluted basins and home to about 2,500 species of flora and fauna. There are about 49 PRS in the whole basin.

As per the estimations, the five States — Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal — through which the river courses, generates about 11,765 MLD of sewage, of which only 20 per cent is treated currently. Moreover, the wastewater from industries is also a source of pollution apart from the agriculture runoff.

Respective States/UTs within the country, local bodies and industries within each State are responsible for preventing and controlling the river pollution as water is a State subject.

To enhance the efforts by States/UTs, the Centre has been providing financial and technical assistance to address river pollution through several initiatives such as the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) in 1995 for major rivers and the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in 2014 specifically for river Ganga. Under the NRCP, several PRS on 36 rivers across 16 States have been covered with a sanctioned cost of ₹6,248.16 crore.

Further, STPs with capacity of about 2,745.7 MLD have been created to address the pollution entering into the rivers.

Under the initiative of Namami Gange programme being implemented by NMCG, Integrated River Basin Management (IBRM) approach is being followed. The mission also includes promotion of sustainable agriculture, river hazard management, basin protection against disasters, etc.

Further, CPCB has also implemented several charters aimed at water recycling and pollution prevention for industrial sectors such as textile, pulp and paper, sugar, etc.

Agenda for action

According to NMCG, plans exist to set up STPs of about 7000 MLD capacity by 2026 out of 11,765 MLD of sewage being generated by the five States.

But for the remaining capacity, States need to take responsibility for setting up of infrastructure by either drawing funds from various initiatives such as AMRUT Mission, Smart City Mission, JNNURM, Swachh Bharat Mission, etc. or on their own.

There should be online monitoring of STPs by regulators for better compliance by industrial units. NMCG-type activities should be extended to other rivers.

Sarkar is Distinguished Fellow, TERI and former Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources; Seth, Associate Fellow, TERI