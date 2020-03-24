Coronavirus: Informal workers need greater support

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
The global devastation caused by Covid-19 is only just beginning, with the severe threat to public health worsened by the evident inability of most health systems across developing and developed countries to cope with it. Many states across the world appear to have realised the serious potential of this pandemic and have declared lockdowns, closures, partial curfews and curtailment of all but essential activities in efforts to contain the contagion.
The economic impacts of such lockdowns are also just beginning to be felt, and will escalate in the coming months. The discussion on the economics of this pandemic has tended to focus on supply disruptions and the likely financial losses of companies — especially those in travel, transport and other services and manufacturing activities. Precisely because companies have more lobbying power and a louder political voice in general, they have already started clamouring for (and are being offered) incentives, bailouts and other relief measures to allow them to cope with this crisis.
However, the worst material impacts are being felt by informal workers, who face a dismal spectrum of probabilities of loss of livelihood — from declining earnings among the self-employed to job losses among paid workers. These are likely to get much worse in the coming months. Even so, barring just a handful of countries, very few governments have declared strong measures to cope with these effects — and therefore they are letting loose forces that could be even more devastating for poor people across the world. In the worst-case scenario, this could even mean that more people could die from hunger and the inability to treat other problems than those because of the virus.
Just how seriously should we take the concerns of informal workers alone? The answer partly depends on how extensive the problem is. The ILO considers a worker to be informal if s/he is a worker whose social security is not paid for by the employer, is not entitled to paid annual leave and paid sick leave; someone who works in a household or owns and runs an informal enterprise, typically in the form of self-employment, but also through micro-enterprises. Chart 1 shows that, according to the ILO, 61.2 per cent of all employment in 2018 was informal. Most of this was also in informal sector enterprises that rarely, if ever, get the benefit of government subsidies or protection, even in periods of crisis. This is less of a problem in developed countries, where employment is still dominantly formal. In the emerging and developing countries as a group, informal workers account for as much as 70 per cent of all employment, ie, two out of every three workers are informal.
In the aggregate, the number of informal workers came to be as many as two billion globally in 2018, and this is likely to have gone up slightly since then. These are workers who lack most rights at work, decent working conditions and most forms of social protection except whatever minimal amounts may be provided by the state. These workers and their families are clearly the most vulnerable to any economic downturn. When such a downturn comes in the wake of an unprecedented public health calamity, the concerns are obviously multiplied.
Chart 2 indicates that men are marginally more likely to be informal workers than women, possibly because several public services tend to hire more women.
The notion that informality is higher in developing countries because of the greater significance of agricultural employment is dispelled by Chart 3.
It is sometimes argued that farmers do not need the same safety nets as other workers and can survive even in critical economic conditions because of the nature of their activity. This is no longer true, given the interconnectedness of economies, and those in agriculture very much also need specific bailout packages. But in any case, even in non-agricultural activities, informal workers predominate in the Global South, to the extent of making up 60 per cent of all such workers.
Even in the developing world, there are significant variations across regions, as Chart 4 indicates. What is striking is that India — which seems to be on the verge of a very substantial spike in Covid-19 cases, has a very large population and is poorly equipped to deal with an epidemic of such proportions — has one of the highest rates of informal employment in the developing world, much higher than the average of Asia and the Pacific or African countries.
It is obvious that if the human suffering caused by this pandemic is to be minimised or reduced, both public health measures and safety net policies have to recognise this reality. It is not enough to recommend or even try to enforce the poorly phrased “social distancing” (more properly, physical distancing) if people’s conditions of work and life simply do not allow it. Containment policies have to provide the infrastructure and facilities that would enable people to follow those rules: at the minimum, the wherewithal for cleanliness (like adequate clean water and soap) and ensuring physical distance.
Also, to enable such workers and their families to follow rules that would minimise spread of the contagion, and survive both the possible onslaught of the disease and extreme loss of livelihood over this crisis period, income support and food provision are essential. In many developing countries like India, free public provision of basic food items (some of which already comes under the public distribution system) and time-bound cash transfers to all those who are not formally employed would be important measures.
The necessary measures will vary by country, but everywhere, governments have to go beyond compensating companies, to focussing on the urgent needs of informal workers.
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The April futures contract of Aluminium Mini on the MCX, that is, Alumini, has been trading in a sideways ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...