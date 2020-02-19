Are EVMs still under suspicion?

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
If Opposition parties, especially the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are at all serious about their campaign against the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), now is the most opportune time for a constructive debate about whether India should bring back the ballot papers. The ruling BJP can hardly question the credibility of such a campaign if it is initiated by a party which has just won handsomely in the Delhi Assembly polls.
The argument that this issue only surfaces when the Opposition seeks an excuse for electoral defeat seems valid. Such campaigns peaked just after five Assembly elections and the civic elections in Delhi in 2017 — which largely went the BJP’s way — or just before and after the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. It is even more imperative for the AAP to present a credible case because, unlike other parties which have thus far restricted to demanding that the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) be tallied with EVM counts, it has persisted with the stance that EVMs can be hacked.
This is not to say that the debate about accuracy, security and reliability of EVMs is restricted to India alone. EVM use has been banned in the Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Italy and Germany, while England has persisted with the use of ballot papers. The Election Commission, on its part, has presented a comparative analysis of the Indian EVMs with the discontinued voting machines in the Netherlands, Germany and Ireland to reject the charge that they can be tampered with. The significant criterion for EVM use applied by the German Constitutional Court while declaring the machines “unconstitutional” is that all the “essential steps of voting and of the ascertainment of the result can be examined reliably and without any specialist knowledge of the subject”. The AAP and other political parties have left lingering doubts about the most fundamental function in the country’s democratic process. They should also initiate the process to ascertain the answers.
The writer is Associate Editor with BusinessLine
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512261240 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...