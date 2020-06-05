China, authoritarian as ever

Turning adversity into opportunity
Cummins to boost global business from India
It was a first in Hong Kong and, more likely than not, a sign of times to come. For 30 years, pro-democracy demonstrators have assembled peacefully June 4 in the city’s Victoria Park for a candlelight vigil commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre. This year, they were told the park gathering wouldn’t be held — but they went ahead anyway, staying carefully socially distanced. The official explanation: fear Covid-19 might spread. Everybody knows the real reason. In mainland China, no commemorative events are allowed and Beijing wants Hong Kong to fall in line. Last year, 180,000 people gathered and with the just passed new Hong Kong national security legislation, protesters could have turned out in far bigger numbers.
Tiananmen Square was a turning point for China from which there’s been no return. The draft Hong Kong national security bill rubber-stamped by China’s National People’s Congress could be another. China’s perfected the art of being an authoritarian state. It’s even disproved those who said censorship wouldn’t be possible in the Internet Age using sophisticated online controls. China was still seen as a poorer country in 1989 but nowadays it’s sufficiently prosperous to believe it can take on the US. It could be coming, though, to an economic crossroads.
The Communist Party’s pact with the people is it will offer perpetual economic betterment in exchange for silence on all matters political. Now, in the wake of the Covid-19 shock, can that pact be honoured? Covid-19 emerged from Wuhan at a time when Trump was already on the warpath against China, slashing trade ties. China’s reply has been to tighten the squeeze on people and project a muscular image to neighbours like India and Taiwan and also to Hong Kong, where it aims to stub out the final embers of free expression. Will China get away with the global tough guy act or is it a fragile and insecure state, perennially worried about its neighbours and the possibility its population might rise against it? The fact remains, though, that as US global influence recedes under Trump, it creates a vacuum China’s only too willing to fill.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Cummins to boost global business from India
The already good-looking compact SUV gets new kit even for lower trim variants. This will help it retain its ...
Porsche’s heritage design special is designed to woo buyers wearied by the pandemic and its rigours
The lockdown was imposed for way too long, and will need up to a year to recover, says MD Ashwath Ram
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
₹1003 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 99097010201036 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The June futures contract of zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which was largely consolidating ...
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...