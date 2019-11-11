Crisis in WTO, breather for India

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
The legal team in the Ministry and Commerce and Industry is busy preparing an appeal against the judgment given by the World Trade Organisation’s dispute panel which ruled that several of India’s export incentive schemes go against multilateral trade rules. The team has time till about the end of this month to appeal before the WTO’s Appellate Body.
But what is interesting is that the apex decision-making body may not be in a position to decide on the dispute anytime soon. Yet, when a decision is challenged by an appeal by the member-country concerned it cannot take effect.
Since the US has scuttled the process of appointment of new judges to the Appellate Body, it is likely to become dysfunctional from December 11, when the number of judges on the panel will fall below the minimum of three. So, India may have the leeway of continuing with the incentive schemes.
This state of affairs may continue for a while, as the US does not seem inclined to let go of its demand that reforms be brought about in the Appellate Body before the new judges are appointed. Attempts by other members to work out an arrangement between themselves to settle disputes are also in a nascent stage.
It is well understood by policymakers in India that certain schemes, such as the popular Merchandise Export Incentive Scheme, undoubtedly qualify as direct export sops which India should not be extending to its exporters, as the country, in 2015, crossed the prescribed threshold of $1,000 per capita Gross National Income for three consecutive years. It needs to stay on track with its 2020 timeline of replacing the scheme with a new one, compatible with WTO norms.
But for other targeted schemes such as the sops given to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme, where New Delhi believes that it is well within its rights to continue the programmes, it should stay put.
Senior Deputy Editor
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
But profit surges thanks to corporate tax cut and a significant rise in ‘other income’
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
SBI (₹316)After a strong rally in October, the stock of SBI seems to be consolidating in the band between ₹315 ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...