The title race for the English Premier League could not possibly get any tighter than this. The top three teams — Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are separated by a mere with Arsenal and Liverpool tied at the top spot with City a point behind. Arsenal are table toppers for now due to goal difference.

With just seven more matches to go the football season in England is poised for an exciting finish. Arsenal have been particularly impressive with their clinical performances. Last year too they were title contenders but the wheels started coming off their campaign in April when they drew against West Ham United and Liverpool and lost heavily to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

But this time around Arsenal have been ruthlessly efficient in their performance and their defence is probably the best in the league. The defining moment in last week’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion was when Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes celebrated a defensive block with team mates David Raya (goalkeeper) and defender William Saliba in the Arsenal penalty box in the dying moments of the game when the Gunners had all but sewed up the game at 3-0. It really was a reflection of the tenacity and steely resolve that the Gunners have mustered under coach Mikel Arteta this season.

Liverpool will also be ruing the fact that they dropped points in its match against Manchester United last Sunday, a frenetic match that defied all footballing logic. Liverpool missed a bucketful of chances only to be punished by two superb goals by Manchester United much against the run of the play. According to the Guardian columnist Jonathan Wilson, Liverpool have had 87 shots at the Manchester United goal, across three games without winning even of them.

The fun and excitement of the EPL is what makes it the best loved football league in the world.