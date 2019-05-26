Green quotient ignored

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
It is high time environmental concerns figured prominently in our electoral narrative. We have just completed the process of electing representatives to the 17th Lok Sabha with no commitment from any major political party of ensuring the health and longevity of Planet Earth. In fact, depleting green cover, water scarcity, global warming, pollution and land degradation did not figure prominently in any of their manifestos. Instead, we have had politicians sermonising on religion, caste, national security, GDP growth and a host of other poll-time clichés.
Compare this with the political concerns raised in Australia which went to polls earlier this month. One of the key issues was the threat of climate change and the proposed Adani coal mining project in Queensland. Australia witnessed massive demonstrations during the election campaign which focussed on protecting the Great Barrier Reef from mining activity and saving the koala forests which cover 20 per cent of the continent. And in the US, despite Trump and his indifference to global warming, there are senators like Michael Bennet, a Democratic presidential contender for 2020, unveiling plans on how he will combat climate change and reduce emissions. Ditto in Germany and Britain where Green politics is an emerging factor in elections.
Not so in India. This is unfortunate because we will be the worst hit by climate change, according to an assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. ISRO’s satellite mapping reveals that 55,02,860 hectares of our forests have turned brown. The Central Water Commission reports that 91 major reservoirs across the country currently have only 22 per cent of its storage capacity. Trees are being cut indiscriminately in the Capital and its NCR region to give way to new colonies and commercial complexes. Then there is the problem of tackling urban waste, rising sea levels, land degradation, water and air pollution. The prognosis is indeed grim. Unfortunately, the environment does not have a place in the caste-religion-economic reforms matrix that our political class is obsessed with. It’s time we raised the green bar.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...