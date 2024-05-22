In the end there was no final day twist, it all went according to script. Manchester City lifted its record fourth English Premier League title on the trot. Arsenal were second once again missing out by a mere two points. Though it must have been gut wrenching for the team and their fans, the Gunners fought hard taking the title race till the last day of the season. It’s a season Arsenal players and fans can be proud of.

Manchester City manager Josep ‘Pep’ Guardiola has now won six titles in the eight seasons he has been in charge of the club, making him arguably one of the best football coaches in the world.

The atmosphere before the final day kick-off at the Etihad stadium Manchester City’s home ground, was more carnivalesque, with the last minute jitters having been settled earlier in the week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where City, in a nervy match, defeated the home team.

Manchester City were seven points off the top of the table in mid-December, and then they just effortlessly shifted gears. Phil Foden, who typically scored the first goal on the final day match, quite deservedly won the ‘Player of the Season’ award. The new players in the team -- Jeremy Doku and Josko Gvardiol -- fitted in perfectly and with Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker, this team is as close to perfection one can get.

Elsewhere, Liverpool FC’s manager Jurgen Klopp bid a teary farewell at the Anfield leaving a creditable legacy of one league title and on Champion’s League title. Manchester City’s success is no doubt extremely creditable, but it also leaves the fans of other clubs, and even the “neutrals” weirdly numb, which is not easy to explain. There is a dull inevitability about this club’s success.

As journalist Philippe Auclair said in a recent Guardian podcast, “Manchester City are a club that is easy to admire but difficult to love”.

