On a hate campaign

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
We must recognise that our democracy is in peril when our elected representatives spew venom, encouraging citizens to indulge in acts of extreme violence. The ‘hate’ campaign unleashed in the backdrop of the anti-CAA protests and the Delhi Assembly elections is one deeply disturbing example.
It was none other than Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, who kicked off the current cycle of irresponsible campaigning on January 27 when he egged on his audience at an election rally in North Delhi to chant “shoot down the traitors (read anti-CAA protesters) who betray the country.” Three days later, a young man wielding a gun, identified as Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma, fired at protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia University, injuring one student. The gunman, shouting pro-Hindutva slogans, went about his attack even as the large posse of policemen posted at the venue watched as mute spectators.
Picking up the threadfrom Thakur, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while campaigning in Delhi on February 1 proclaimed at a public rally that those opposed to the citizenship law were supporting terrorists in Kashmir. He also alleged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was “supplying Biryani” to the protesters. Hours after his speech, a 25-year-old man fired shots in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the heart of the anti-CAA campaign. To add insult to injury, BJP MP Parvesh Verma called Kejriwal a terrorist. He even reiterated to a TV channel later that he did not regret his statement.
If all this was not enough, BJP MP from Karnataka and former Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde stoked the fire by claiming Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom struggle was a “staged drama” with British sanction. For good measure, he added that his “blood boiled” when he read history books referring to such a person as “the Mahatma.” Th is reportedly evoked the displeasure of the Prime Minister.
But a mild rebuke is not enough. Statements that provoke extreme passions and insult national icons must be condemned in no uncertain terms, and the guilty must be punished. In fact, it is time for all political parties to impress upon their leaders to refrain from making intemperate statements that spread venom. Being an elected representative comes with responsibility that must be honoured. Our politicians must remember that it does not give them the licence to spread hatred and hurt.
The writer is Editorial Consultant with BusinessLine
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Adding tax-deferred instruments, investing to get inflation-adjusted returns and generating additional income ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Intellect Design Arena gained 4.2 per cent on Tuesday, resuming its short-term uptrend. Investors ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...