A needless cover-up

‘The best lesson from Covid-19 is to be humble’
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
The flip-flop on masks would have been amusing, if it were not misleading. And misleading on public health, is anything but amusing. In the early days of the pandemic, governments in most countries actively dissuaded regular people from wearing face masks to protect against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).
You did not need a face-mask unless you were ill was the advisory from authorities of all hues. Besides, there were also issues with how to wear a mask and take it off, etc. But listen again carefully to these discussions and the underlying concern reveals itself. The fear of shortages.
Covid had begun to expose how unprepared governments were across the world, falling short on human resources, hospital infrastructure, protective gear, masks, sanitissers, etc.
So the fear was that ordinary people, eager to protect themselves at all cost, would buy-up all the masks in the market, leaving none for the doctors.
But it did not have to be that way. If only the authorities had been truthful with the people and said there was a shortage of masks, they would have been pleasantly surprised.
Across the world these days, people are making their own masks and donating them. From mothers who are wizards with their sewing machines to designers to differently-abled people to self-help groups, a motley crew of mask-makers are showcasing their masks in many ways.
These are not medical-grade masks with three layers of protection. But then again, aren’t the authorities now advising people to wear bandanas, scarves, anything to protect against the virus that’s transmitted via droplets?
If there’s a lesson here, it’s for people and governments to think independently on what is safe for you and not merely parrot an official line whose rationale was questionable from the start. Countries like the Czech Republic did just that, and claim to be all the better for it.
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...