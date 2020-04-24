A needless cover-up

The flip-flop on masks would have been amusing, if it were not misleading. And misleading on public health, is anything but amusing. In the early days of the pandemic, governments in most countries actively dissuaded regular people from wearing face masks to protect against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

You did not need a face-mask unless you were ill was the advisory from authorities of all hues. Besides, there were also issues with how to wear a mask and take it off, etc. But listen again carefully to these discussions and the underlying concern reveals itself. The fear of shortages.

Covid had begun to expose how unprepared governments were across the world, falling short on human resources, hospital infrastructure, protective gear, masks, sanitissers, etc.

So the fear was that ordinary people, eager to protect themselves at all cost, would buy-up all the masks in the market, leaving none for the doctors.

But it did not have to be that way. If only the authorities had been truthful with the people and said there was a shortage of masks, they would have been pleasantly surprised.

Across the world these days, people are making their own masks and donating them. From mothers who are wizards with their sewing machines to designers to differently-abled people to self-help groups, a motley crew of mask-makers are showcasing their masks in many ways.

These are not medical-grade masks with three layers of protection. But then again, aren’t the authorities now advising people to wear bandanas, scarves, anything to protect against the virus that’s transmitted via droplets?

If there’s a lesson here, it’s for people and governments to think independently on what is safe for you and not merely parrot an official line whose rationale was questionable from the start. Countries like the Czech Republic did just that, and claim to be all the better for it.