Loan restrictions under the Companies Act should be relaxed

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
The present government at the Centre has a reputation for not hesitating to impose bans for political or economic purposes. It now has an opportunity to impose a ban to boost people’s morale — a ban on anybody predicting how bad the economy is going to be due to the impact of Covid-19. Everyone knows that all the top-level indicators — GDP, GST collections, Purchasing Index, credit growth — are not going to make pleasant reading for some time. Instead of attempting to predict the GDP growth rate down to two decimal points, everyone should think of ideas to improve the economy by providing more jobs, which would lead to more money in the hands of the people who would then spend more — the only way to get over an economic crisis.
While the stimulus package is an assortment of goodies with something for everyone, its success would depend on its seamless implementation — no one seem confident of this. Just like other legislations that have focussed on providing flexibility in compliance and payments, amendments to the Companies Act, 2013, have focussed on CSR activities and keeping the June 30, 2020 deadline for meeting monetary thresholds such as deposit repayment reserve. Nothing radical has been envisaged.
For corporates to run over a long term, they need money. Banks and financial institutions have found solace in depositing the excess moolah they have with the Reserve Bank of India instead of lending it to customers. The Companies Act imposes a number of restrictions on companies availing loans and accepting deposits. It’s time these are relaxed, for a couple of years at least. Sections 185 and 186 of the Act lay down the details regarding giving and taking of loans by companies. Like most of the provisions of the Act, these Sections are more of a warning on what not to do, rather than telling us what we can do. These sections also impose numerical limits — loans given cannot exceed 60 per cent of paid-up capital and free reserves or 100 per cent of free reserves and securities premium account.
Relaxations provided by the Companies Act due to Covid-19 include amending the requirement under Section 73(2)(c) of the Act to create a deposit reserve of 20 per cent of deposits maturing during FY2020-21 before April 30, 2020 — this shall be allowed till June 30, 2020. Similarly, the requirement under Rule 18 of the Companies (Share Capital & Debentures) Rules, 2014 to invest 15 per cent of debentures maturing during a particular year in specified instruments before April 30, may be done so before June 30.
These may have been knee-jerk relaxations, enacted with the supreme confidence that Covid-19 would itself go into a permanent self-quarantine by June 30. Now that it is known that Covid-19 is going to be part of us at least for some time to come, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) should discard its role as a strict policeman and assume the role of a helping mentor.
With banks and financial institutions still reluctant to lend generously, it would be natural to expect companies to turn to related parties for loans and deposits to fund their activities. They could breach thresholds given in the Companies Act. The MCA should send out a Circular that the thresholds and other restrictions would be deferred for a couple of years — companies should be entitled to borrow as much as they want from whomever they want. A condition can be imposed in terms of disclosing the sources and utilisation of these funds. Similarly, the condition that share application money would be considered as a deposit if not allotted within two months needs to be removed at least for the time being.
Instead of thinking of relaxations every quarter for eight quarters, the MCA should think medium term — what should be done for the next, say, two years. They will realise that the relaxations can also be very different.
The writer is a chartered accountant
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
For ESOPs already exercised, there is no tax relief for any subsequent fall in stock value
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Following a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...