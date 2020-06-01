Mohan Lavi

Loan restrictions under the Companies Act should be relaxed

Mohan R Lavi | Updated on June 01, 2020 Published on June 01, 2020

Given that Covid-19 is unlikely to fad away anytime soon, to help companies’ cash flow, they should be allowed to borrow at will, with certain conditions

The present government at the Centre has a reputation for not hesitating to impose bans for political or economic purposes. It now has an opportunity to impose a ban to boost people’s morale — a ban on anybody predicting how bad the economy is going to be due to the impact of Covid-19. Everyone knows that all the top-level indicators — GDP, GST collections, Purchasing Index, credit growth — are not going to make pleasant reading for some time. Instead of attempting to predict the GDP growth rate down to two decimal points, everyone should think of ideas to improve the economy by providing more jobs, which would lead to more money in the hands of the people who would then spend more — the only way to get over an economic crisis.

While the stimulus package is an assortment of goodies with something for everyone, its success would depend on its seamless implementation — no one seem confident of this. Just like other legislations that have focussed on providing flexibility in compliance and payments, amendments to the Companies Act, 2013, have focussed on CSR activities and keeping the June 30, 2020 deadline for meeting monetary thresholds such as deposit repayment reserve. Nothing radical has been envisaged.

For corporates to run over a long term, they need money. Banks and financial institutions have found solace in depositing the excess moolah they have with the Reserve Bank of India instead of lending it to customers. The Companies Act imposes a number of restrictions on companies availing loans and accepting deposits. It’s time these are relaxed, for a couple of years at least. Sections 185 and 186 of the Act lay down the details regarding giving and taking of loans by companies. Like most of the provisions of the Act, these Sections are more of a warning on what not to do, rather than telling us what we can do. These sections also impose numerical limits — loans given cannot exceed 60 per cent of paid-up capital and free reserves or 100 per cent of free reserves and securities premium account.

Relaxations provided by the Companies Act due to Covid-19 include amending the requirement under Section 73(2)(c) of the Act to create a deposit reserve of 20 per cent of deposits maturing during FY2020-21 before April 30, 2020 — this shall be allowed till June 30, 2020. Similarly, the requirement under Rule 18 of the Companies (Share Capital & Debentures) Rules, 2014 to invest 15 per cent of debentures maturing during a particular year in specified instruments before April 30, may be done so before June 30.

These may have been knee-jerk relaxations, enacted with the supreme confidence that Covid-19 would itself go into a permanent self-quarantine by June 30. Now that it is known that Covid-19 is going to be part of us at least for some time to come, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) should discard its role as a strict policeman and assume the role of a helping mentor.

With banks and financial institutions still reluctant to lend generously, it would be natural to expect companies to turn to related parties for loans and deposits to fund their activities. They could breach thresholds given in the Companies Act. The MCA should send out a Circular that the thresholds and other restrictions would be deferred for a couple of years — companies should be entitled to borrow as much as they want from whomever they want. A condition can be imposed in terms of disclosing the sources and utilisation of these funds. Similarly, the condition that share application money would be considered as a deposit if not allotted within two months needs to be removed at least for the time being.

Instead of thinking of relaxations every quarter for eight quarters, the MCA should think medium term — what should be done for the next, say, two years. They will realise that the relaxations can also be very different.

The writer is a chartered accountant

Published on June 01, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Devise a ‘GST loan’ for MSMEs
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.