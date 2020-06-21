Use the trade route to respond to China’s actions

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
For the last few months, most of India’s population has been confined indoors due to the imposition of the lockdown to counter the impact of Covid-19. Being indoors for such an extended period of time has made people respond differently to situations, compared to how they would have reacted had Covid-19 not come visiting. When the events in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh came to light, most of India went up in an anger that was not seen before. Reactions ranged from a call to the entire country to simply discard all Chinese products to India countering the action militarily as well as economically. To ensure that the message was loud and clear, a cartoonist put out an illustration of a housewife serving Chinese fried rice with sambar and chutney.
The government’s response to Galwan raises more questions than it answers — something that we are getting used to after the Pulwama and Balakot episodes. Responding militarily is not an option, since military attacks are not restricted to just two countries — many others would join in just to test their arsenal and use their resources.
At the same time, the government cannot stay quiet and expect that time will resolve the issue. It should respond through trade and economics. Unfortunately, trade statistics between India and China are heavily skewed in favour of the latter. For 2019, merchandise imports from China were to the tune of $85 billion and the imports were $29 billion. In January and February 2020, China’s exports to India were 67.1 billion yuan while imports by China were 18 billion yuan. In short, India imports almost 2.5 times the amount it exports to China.
More than 40 per cent of India’s imports from China fall under the HSN Code 8517— telephone sets, including telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks; and other apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data, including apparatus for communication in a wired or wireless network (such as a local or wide area network), and parts thereof (excluding transmission or reception apparatus). The names of the companies whose products are imported are almost household names in India — Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, Oneplus, Gionee etc.
With mobile phones becoming an integral part of our daily lives, any economic offensive against such household names needs to be taken only after a viable local alternative is made available. At present, a customs duty of 20 per cent is levied on imports of mobile phones and they would also suffer a IGST of 18 per cent.
Recently, the Prime Minister came out with a new catch-phrase: “vocal for local”. Instead of simply saying the words, the government can initiate some action with a clear plan to reduce imports under HSN Code 8517 from 40 per cent to 25 per cent over a period of 3-4 years. This can be done by imposing a GST of only 5 per cent on mobile phones manufactured in India, and encouraging banks to lend to such entities. Once the production of domestic handsets commences, the customs duty on imported handsets should be doubled to 40 per cent.
If any company has shown the gumption to think really big, it is the Reliance group, who entered the market with Jio.It would only need a nod from the Government to ramp up production of quality mobile handsets from India. Of course, China is not expected to stand across the border and clap. We can expect it to slash quality as well as price and dump its products into the country. The office of the Director General of Trade Remedies has a lot of experience in passing orders related to anti-dumping, it should be prepared to get a few cases under HSN Code 8517.
The writer is a chartered accountant
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rally in the past week
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisation — has been paying off
Pent-up demand in rural and semi-urban pockets and firm prices bode well for the company which enjoys good ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...