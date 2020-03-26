The sale of counterfeit goods is not just an online one

Extremely difficult to predict Covid-19 impact, says Skoda-VW India chief
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
The government is comprehensively addressing some of the abuse e-commerce platforms face by sellers. Counterfeiting is rampant in e-commerce, and affects the reputation and sales of original equipment manufacturers (OEM) as well as hurts consumers who come to reputed e-commerce portals like Amazon or Flipkart for genuine and price-competitive products.
In the absence of strong regulations in India against copycats, many such products get pushed through these platforms with the intermediaries conveniently adopting a “hands-off” policy — absolving themselves of any responsibility for the behaviour of the sellers using their platforms. The marketplace model provides them a convenient shield. The government is aware of the abuse of the marketplace model and is also reportedly plugging some of the loopholes in its new e-commerce policy.
The most common counterfeiting seen online is for electronic goods, apparel, cosmetics and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products. According to the Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA), India suffers a loss of over ₹1 trillion a year owing to the sale and purchase of counterfeit goods by consumers.
Intermediaries have enjoyed a level of protection because of the Information Technology Act (2000), that gave them an escape route. The government will have to do away with this clause while drafting the new policy. The government’s new e-commerce policy being drafted is expected to focus on four broad areas — data access, anti-counterfeiting, regulations around market-place and inventory models, and consumer protection measures.
The Delhi High Court in Christian Louboutin SAS vs. Nakul Bajaj and others has already set precendent for judging whether an online marketplace should indeed be absolved of blame, if they are involved on one or more activites. These include providing transport, warehousing and quality assurance for products listed on the platform, re-packaging the product, advertising and providing authenticity guarantees. Provision of one or more of these services or facilities by the e-commerce platform should lead to the assumption that marketplace is a mere alibi and the e-commerce platform is indeed practising the inventory model, which is not allowed under the extant FDI policy.
Coming back to the issue of counterfeiting, it must be conceded that while the problem may be rampant with e-commerce sales, it has its origin in offline manufacturing. So we need a comprehensive legislation to address this problem without being fixated with e-commerce firms. The extant trademark, patent and other intellectual property laws are proving to be inadequate. In many countries, laws that require a seller to offer certificates of authenticity, identification details that allow tracing and creating an overall platform that is much more consumer-friendly and transparent, have come into place.
Copycats and reverse engineers have been having a field day ever since invention started.
What the e-commerce policy can do is to stop them from boarding the anonymous juggernaut. In other words, the new policy should put the onus on the e-commerce platform to verify whether the goods being sold through it do not fall foul of the intellectual property rights laws. It would be a tall order, but it is necessary.
The writer is a Chennai-based chartered accountant
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...