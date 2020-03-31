All you wanted to know about moratorium period

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
With the country being in lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Reserve Bank of India had announced a slew of measures last week, to tide over the economic fallouts. Among other measures, one measure that has brought a lot of cheer is the RBI allowing banks to grant a three months moratorium to their borrowers for term loans outstanding as on March 1, 2020.
What is it?
A moratorium period, the technical term for a repayment holiday, is basically a length of time during which a borrower gets time-off from his or her loan repayments. That is, you as a borrower need not start paying your instalments or interest dues if you are granted a moratorium. As per RBI’s announcement, borrowers stand to get a repayment holiday from loan dues for three months from March 1 to May 31, 2020. The RBI has allowed banks and other lenders to decide how they will structure this deferment. This includes all kinds of loans including personal and credit card dues.
Why is it important?
Moratorium period effectively allows a borrower to postpone repayment of liabilities and help in planning his/her finances better. As a practice, banks and other financial institutions offer moratoriums to students taking education loans. As there might be a time lag between students completing their studies and getting a job, student loans usually a built-in provision for repayment holiday.
Similarly, some lenders offer moratoriums on home loans as well. For instance, SBI’s flexi home loan allows customer to pay only interest in the initial 3-5 years, after which flexible EMI payments begin. But in the current situation, banks are allowed to offer moratoriums on all kinds of loans for three months, without any such delay or default counting as a default or bad loan. Similarly, if you are running a business, in respect of working capital facilities, lending institutions are permitted to defer the recovery of interest applied (cash credit/overdraft) for this moratorium period.
While such repayment holidays are offered to give relief to the borrower, they come with a downside as well. Let’s consider the case of the current moratorium. While borrowers are not required to pay EMIs or interest till the end of moratorium period, the interest will continue to accrue on their loan amounts. Effectively, folks who avail of the moratorium will end up paying extra interest to the bank.
Why should I care?
If you are among the individuals whose income has taken a hit due to the virus outbreak and the impact of the lockdown, then the moratorium may be a godsend. Your non-payment of interest or principal amounts during these three months will not be considered as a defaults and will not affect your CIBIL score. However, the interest accrued during this period can come back to pinch your pocket when the moratorium ends. The interest can be particularly high for personal loans and credit cards.
Consider a loan of ₹5 lakh at an interest of 12 per cent per annum for a tenure of five years. Over the five-year term, the EMI on this loan works out to ₹11,122 and the interest payable works out to ₹1.67 lakh, taking your total dues to ₹6.67 lakh. But if you avail of a three-month moratorium, your EMI rises to ₹11,459 and you end up paying ₹6.87 lakh to the bank, after accounting for the longer tenure due to the moratorium period. However, borrowers need to check with their bank on the exact interest calculation and other terms and conditions.
The bottomline
Moratorium is only a reprieve and not a waiver. Ultimately, you’ve got to foot the bill.
A weekly column that puts the fun into learning
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...