Goods and Services Tax (GST) came to force six years ago. A study by Deloitte sheds light on industry views on GST journey, suggestions to boost growth and much more. Here are charts that tell you the story.

Compared to 59 percent in the last year, 72 percent respondents highlighted that they had a positive experience with GST law

GST has gained acceptance across industries, the highest being life-science and healthcare

GST has been having a positive impact considering areas such as supply chain, costs and competitve pricing but lacks when alignment with statutory laws is considered.

Majority of MSME respondents feel that input tax credit should be allowed based on receipt of invoice and relaxation on matching requirements

