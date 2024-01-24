Credit rating agency ICRA has released a research report on Indian hospital industry. Despite India being one of the most attractive destinations due to relatively low medical treatment costs, it remains one of the most under-penetrated and under-invested markets in the world.

Here is a look at the key emerging trends in India’s hospital sector.

Post Covid, the government healthcare expenditure has increased from 1.2-1.4 per cent to 1.6-2.2 per cent of GDP.

The occupancy is expected to moderate from current levels of 66 per cent to 61-63 per cent by FY25, following strong bed additions

Average revenue per occupied bed day (ARPOB) increased from ₹34,277 to ₹49,836 during FY20-H1 FY24

India has one of the lowest per capita bed count in the world