Statistalk

Statistalk | How retail investors played equity mutual funds

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran | Updated on May 13, 2020 Published on May 13, 2020

Retail investors typically opt for equity mutual funds to accumulate their wealth over the long run. Data compiled from AMFI reveals that despite the recent correction, most retail investors continue to be attracted towards equity funds.

 

