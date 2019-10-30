Statistalk

Statistalk | RCEP: FTAs and its impact

| Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

File photo

After seven years of its launch, the RCEP negotiations, which is a proposed Free Trade Agreement between 10 ASEAN countries and their six FTA partners, are expected to conclude on November 4, 2019. Here are highlights from a NITI Aayog report about the FTAs and its impact:

 

Published on October 30, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Statistalk: RERA on the slow track