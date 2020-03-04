Statistalk | Virus lays markets low

Statistalk

Covid-19, that originated in China, has spread to over 65 countries, affecting over 80,000 people and resulting in slowdown in major economies. The rise in confirmed cases and deaths globally are spooking stock markets. With no cure in sight and the impact on the economies yet to be determined, experts are trimming global growth forecast.

