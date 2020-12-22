Statistalk

How did your investments fare in 2020?

Keerthi Sanagasetti | Updated on December 22, 2020 Published on December 22, 2020

While 2020 was one of the darkest years for many reasons, investors gained from a rise in equity and gold prices.

However, with the RBI reducing policy rates sharply, bank deposit rates plunged.

With a return of over 200 per cent, Bitcoins emerged the top performer amongst alternative assets.

 

