Indian stocks out of value zone

Kumar Shankar Roy | Updated on December 07, 2021

After a furious rise, the Nifty ended its six-month winning streak in November and December hasn't seen any trend reversal, begetting the key question: are markets running ahead of fundamentals? Data show that Indian stocks, including many sectors, are perched well above historical averages, be it the prism of trailing or forward valuations, market capitalisation to GDP metric and also when compared to various global markets. Here is a snapshot.

 

 

