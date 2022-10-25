India grows pulses in two seasons — kharif (planted in June-July and harvested in September-October) and rabi (planted in October-November and harvested in March-April).

Historically, rabi pulses have accounted for two-thirds and kharif pulses one-third of the total annual production. According to the government, pulses output has increased from 220.8 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 to 276.9 lakh tonnes in 2021-22.

A substantial part of this increase is accounted for by chana/gram/desi chickpea, which is a rabi crop. It is another matter that the government’s chana harvest estimate is viewed as overstated by the trade.

Kharif season pulses production ought to become an area of concern for the policymakers. Tur/arhar (pigeon pea), urad (black matpe) and moong (green gram) are the major kharif pulses. Harvest size in the season has stagnated in the last five years.

Between 2018-19 and 2021-22, kharif pulses have got trapped in a narrow range of a low 79 lakh tonnes (2019-20) and a maximum of 86 lakh tonnes (2020-21). The harvest size has fallen consistently below the production target set for each season.

The year 2022-23 is no different. While the production target was set at 105.5 lakh tonnes, the government’s harvest estimate (released on September 21) is 83.7 lakh tonnes, unchanged from the previous kharif season.

Area declining

Interestingly, even the area under kharif pulses is declining. Per the government’s final estimate of acreage for 2022-23, the area has shrunk to 133.7 lakh hectares from previous season’s 139.2 lakh hectares. This year, the area for all the three key pulse crops has declined. The 560,000 hectare decline in the kharif season does not bode well.

The land available for kharif pulses has nearly reached saturation point. Also, kharif pulses have to compete for acreage with other crops like oilseeds, cotton and maize.

As there is no growth in kharif season production, availability in the domestic market is expected to tighten in the months ahead. The government has taken cognisance of the situation. Import of tur/arhar and urad is allowed ‘free’ until March 2023.

Additionally, India has signed MoUs with Myanmar, Mozambique and Malawi to import specified minimum quantities of pulses. Imports from these origins are likely to augment availability and keep prices under check. But a rapidly depreciating rupee is seen making the landed cost of imports so much more expensive.

The signs of climate change are unmistakable. Weather aberrations during the kharif season — early or late onset of monsoon, early or late withdrawal, excessive rains, long period of dry conditions — can adversely impact yields. Also, pulses are susceptible to pest and disease attacks. Climate variations can make it worse.

To the extent pulses are resilient to somewhat dry conditions they are fairly climate friendly. Also, as legumes, they help fix soil nitrogen.

A breakthrough in seed technology will help raise yield per hectare and boost production. The government has recognised that closing the yield gaps, area expansion and productivity boost are critical for achieving self-sufficiency in pulses.

Importantly, pulse sector policies must focus not only on production enhancement but also on boosting consumption. We need an ecosystem approach. At about 14 kilograms, our per capita pulses availability is far below the 20 kg nutritionists recommend. We have a long way to go before meeting the protein needs of the people through vegetable sources like pulses.

Import volumes are sure to increase in the coming years if production continues to stagnate and yields remain low.

Going ahead, demand for pulses is sure to increase. Pulses have a critical role to play in meeting the protein needs of the people in our country.

The writer is an agribusiness specialist and policy commentator. Views are personal