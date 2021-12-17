Cable wars

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The consultation paper floated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to review the market structure of the cable television service segment provides a good opportunity to iron out the distortions that exist in this largely unregulated industry. After starting as a premium service in 1990 with the demand for foreign channels during the Gulf war, the cable TV business in the country now comprises 357 broadcasters, 1,733 multi-system operators, 1.5 lakh cable operators, serving nearly 185 million households. While the cable TV industry has grown rapidly, several anti-competitive practices have crept into the ecosystem that has distorted the playing field between various types of service providers. Some multi-system operators (MSO) have become local monopolies by devouring smaller players, compromising consumer choice. While Direct-To-Home (DTH) services can be a substitute, the costs are high due to regulatory fees. DTH platforms, which distribute both pay and free-to-air channels, pay a license fee of 8 per cent of annual revenues. Cable TV operators and MSO platforms do not have to pay any fees to the Centre. There are also no cross-holding restrictions on cable operators with respect to owning a broadcasting company. As a result of this, certain large MSO have cross-holdings across the television value chain, from owning broadcasters to controlling distribution platforms. These operators give preferential treatment to the channels owned by their group entity, while blocking competitors’ channels.
Some large MSOs are squeezing out local cable players by fixing a skewed revenue share. TRAI had noted in 2013 that MSOs had been acquiring market share through M&As, and that restrictions were required to prevent an entity from building dominant positions in the TV channel distribution market. TRAI had made some recommendations, which included making it mandatory for MSOs to seek prior approval for an acquisition. The Centre could revisit these suggestions.
The advent of Over The Top (OTT) platforms has introduced further complications. For example, as per downlinking regulations issued by the I&B Ministry, a broadcaster cannot provide TV channels directly to customers. Broadcasters have to provide channel signals to MSOs or a DTH operator. However, several broadcasters are now offering live streaming of their channels on their respective OTT platforms without regulatory oversight. The TRAI should conduct a thorough audit of the industry to understand the distortions that have been in existence for several years, as well as those that have crept in more recently.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...