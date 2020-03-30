Covid-19 crisis calls for an urgent re-working of the Union Budget

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
When facts change, it is best to change your mind. The Indian government would do well to remember this maxim as it tries to stitch together a fiscal response to the Covid-19 crisis within the constraints of the Union Budget it had presented in February. Governments around the world have made it amply clear while rolling out mega-stimulus packages, that normal budgetary considerations go out of the window in these extra-ordinary times. The Centre too, must recognise that none of the estimates it made on February 1 can be expected to stick to the script now. Though the Parliament has already passed the Budget, it would be best to acknowledge that the crisis calls for an urgent re-assessment of Central priorities and to completely redraw it.
There are three sets of Budget assumptions that call for a serious relook. One, with the Covid-19 crisis likely to sharply dent India’s GDP growth this quarter onwards, the ambitious tax revenue growth assumed in the revised estimates for FY20 are now highly unlikely to be met. This will also affect assumptions for FY21, which factor in a 9 per cent increase in taxes and a 11 per increase in non-tax revenues on the high base. With the nationwide lockdown freezing economic activity, the next couple of quarters are likely to be a complete washout for most businesses, making it imperative for the Centre to come up with financial support to ensure business continuity. Two, the standard outlays in the February Budget towards administrative costs, defence expenditure and pet schemes need to be revisited too. As lakhs of displaced migrant workers struggle to make ends meet, they urgently require some form of direct cash support to meet their basic needs. None of the measures announced in the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana — higher rations, small credits into women’s Jan Dhan accounts, higher MGNREGA wages, EPF withdrawals — address the problems of these informal workers. The size of this package — at 0.8 per cent of GDP — mocks the scale of this problem. Three, research agencies are now modelling alarming numbers on the need for hospital beds and critical care equipment should Covid-19 spread. This has underlined the glaring inadequacy of India’s public health infrastructure in terms of both the number of doctors and beds and equipment, which will need investments on a war footing over the next few months. For the long term, this outbreak has also underlined the futility of relying on insurance schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, instead of physical public health infrastructure to meet the needs of the poor.
Even hawkish fiscal commentators are unlikely to cavil at India exceeding its deficit targets at a time like this. The Centre should, therefore, set out realistic deficit targets in its reworked Budget while also allowing States, who are at the frontline of this crisis, to cross the red lines set out by the FRBM rules.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
The road ahead seems quite bumpy
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...