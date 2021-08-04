Needed, a firm TreD

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Last week, Parliament passed the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, amending the 2011 law on factoring services. Factoring is essentially a bills discounting facility for MSMEs that cannot conveniently access working capital from banks even as their working capital cycle can typically extend to more than 240 days. Banks offer cash credit, a revolving working capital loan that includes bills discounting. In the case of factoring, the bills are assigned or sold to the financier, as a result of which the supplier does not incur a debt. The essential aim of the amendments is to enhance NBFC participation in the sector. NBFCs with no prior footprint in the factoring business can register as factors with the Reserve Bank of India. The changes are along the lines of the recommendations made by the UK Sinha panel on MSMEs, set up by the RBI in January 2019. The panel recommends enhanced participation of NBFCs on the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TreDS), a platform where invoices, accepted by buyers, are auctioned to factors who will bid for them. The seller or buyer will make their choice of the bid.
However, the TreDS system, which began in 2017, has not exactly made waves, having discounted invoices just above ₹15,000 crore from 25,000 MSMEs so far. The non-TreDS factoring services to MSMEs are estimated at four times this figure. However, all this is just a drop in the ocean, as far as the credit needs of MSMEs are concerned. MSMEs, which account for 45 per cent of manufacturing output and 40 per cent of exports, accessed just 6 per cent of outstanding gross bank credit of ₹100 lakh crore (₹6 lakh crore) and under a fifth of advances to industry (₹31 lakh crore) as of September 2020. For factoring to emerge as a viable form of finance to MSMEs, deeper ecosystem changes are required. The TreDS platform, like the formal banking system, is unable to reach out to suppliers and buyers who are not at the top of the ratings pyramid. Factors are unwilling to discount bills owed by a less than A-rated entity in the absence of trade credit insurance. It is precisely these entities, with their shaky liquidity which need to be a part of the factoring universe. At present they are more in the non-TreDS segment. The IRDA, which issued trade credit insurance guidelines in April, needs to ensure early implementation. There is also a lack of awareness among MSMEs regarding factoring services, particularly with respect to exports. As for fostering competition in factoring, NBFCs cannot readily compete in costs with banks.
Banks provide packaged services, including the scope for restructuring debt. They generally discount bills on the basis of recourse to the buyer, as on the TreDS platform, whereas non-TreDS factoring is often based on recourse to the seller. For factoring to work for MSMEs, the buyer must pick up the tab. TreDS must become the dominant factoring vehicle. Finally, factoring services have to be priced competitively for MSMEs which cannot access bank credit easily.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...