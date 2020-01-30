Inclusion and exclusion errors in social security

Bajaj hopes to replicate KTM success story with Triumph
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
Two recent BusinessLine reports have pointed to the difficulties arising out of targeting welfare schemes to the intended beneficiaries. In the case of farm suicide widows, one report (January 29) highlights the case of a 38-year-old widow from the Osmanabad district in Maharashtra, whose husband committed suicide about eight years ago but she is yet to receive the ex-gratia compensation; she has also not been receiving the annual payout of ₹6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana despite the land having been transferred to her name. The second report (January 22) refers to the slow progress in verification of land titles, a pre-requisite for accurate targeting under PM-Kisan, which extends relief to farmers holding land up to two hectares. It is time to reflect on whether schemes should be re-tailored in order to reduce scope for mistargeting. The bureaucracy, as researchers have observed, tends to suspect that regular deaths are projected as suicide cases to avail of the ex-gratia amount. This sort of uncertainty gives rise to errors of both inclusion and exclusion, of which the latter is morally more troublesome. The use of the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity, to use the expression of Economic Survey 2015-16, has helped the beneficiaries by eliminating the ‘cut’ of the middleman in many cases; but instances of MGNREGA payments not reaching the workers concerned have persisted where the population is not socio-economically empowered. There have been reports from central and eastern States of the Aadhaar becoming a hurdle to receiving entitlements. Perhaps realising the prospect of exclusion, the Economic Survey 2016-17 floated the idea of ‘universal basic income’ to supplement the JAM model, which is the genesis of the PM-Kisan scheme or its variants in States such as Telangana and Odisha.
The challenge today is to minimise both inclusion and exclusion errors by making self-selection and easy identification a feature of social security programmes. This calls for a redesign of these programmes. PM-Kisan should be expanded to include tenant farmers and landless workers, enhancing its inclusive character. It should be possible to introduce a broad UBI for easily identifiable beneficiaries, such as women above 60 years of age, widows, persons with disability and pregnant women, doing away with micro-targeting schemes such as those for farm suicide widows.
The Centre provides an old-age pension of ₹200 to a “destitute” or an individual with no source of income, a sum that has remained unchanged since 2006. States such as Tamil Nadu and Odisha supplement this demeaning sum. These groups are deserving of support in order for them to live with dignity, as they cannot earn for themselves. The MGNREGA is an option for the working poor. As for the fiscal challenges involved here, it should be possible to reallocate resources, as pointed out by the 2016-17 Survey, to meet essential obligations.
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
TVS, Bajaj plug into the new narrative
The first truly affordable EV may be the game changer for Tata and the benchmark that competitors will need to ...
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...