Narasimha Rao’s legacy

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
At a time when rhetoric and hyperbole have replaced reasoned political discourse, PV Narasimha Rao’s birth anniversary comes as an opportune reminder of what stoicism and scholarly understatement can achieve. The legacy of a taciturn Prime Minister who could speak 13 languages has enduring lessons at a time when India is simultaneously battling a raging pandemic and Chinese aggression. The beginning of the 1990s was no less turbulent with the Mandal agitation and Ramjanmabhoomi movement on one hand and a severe foreign exchange crisis that left the country struggling even to finance its essential imports on the other. This was the period when Rao oversaw a paradigm shift in economic thinking from Nehruvian socialism, licence-permit raj and protectionism to liberalisation of controls on output, trade and capital flows, giving a free hand to Manmohan Singh. He left an equally indelible imprint on foreign policy, easing diplomatic relations with Israel without disturbing balance with the Palestinians and making overtures to US as well as China. Today, we seem to be at another defining moment in these respects.
Rao’s unobtrusive oversight of the most fundamental institutional reforms is a lesson for those in government today. The new industrial policy that paved the way for future FDI inflows was opposed not just by the Left and the BJP but also Rao’s own colleagues in the Cabinet. Rao got his junior minister in the Industry Ministry to lay it on the floor of the Lok Sabha on July 24, 1991. It did not prevent the Left Unions as also the Swadeshi Jagran Manch from holding prolonged agitations, but it did provide a soft landing to this transformational policy initiative. The same strategic approach is visible in his stint as chief minister in the early 1970s of the then undivided Andhra Pradesh when he started the process of land ceiling, first through an ordinance to prevent big landlords from transferring large agricultural holdings in different names to escape the proposed Andhra Pradesh land reforms (ceiling on agriculture holdings) Act. Later, Rao clarified the urgency behind bringing the ordinance, “The land reforms Act...needs a State-wide dialogue. At the same time, consuming time on unnecessary discussions will also help the landlord to circumvent the Act. Otherwise, dogs and cats will also get a share in the landlord’s property.”
The Congress would have fared better if it had paid attention to Rao’s scathing dissection of the party’s organisational collapse under Rajiv Gandhi. Rao’s anonymously written piece “The Great Suicide” for Mainstream magazine’s Republic Day special issue sharply outlined the elitism in Rajiv Gandhi and his coterie and hollowing out of the Congress’s organisational structure. But even Rao would not have predicted the shabby treatment meted out to him on his death, when his body was not allowed into the AICC headquarters. Today, the Congress can hardly blame the BJP or the TRS for appropriating his legacy.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...