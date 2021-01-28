On a troubled track

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
It has been a tough year for Indian Railways, thanks to the pandemic-induced drop in passenger traffic. Despite freight traffic shifting from road to rail this fiscal, as reported by this newspaper, the Railways’ earnings dropped by 29 per cent as on January 10 (₹98,390 crore against ₹1.38 lakh crore). Interestingly, despite the negative growth in the economy, freight revenues at ₹87,303 crore were just 3 per cent below last year’s levels, but passenger revenues were down 81 per cent to ₹7,681 crore from ₹41,054 crore last year. While the Railways struggles to generate an internal surplus (its operating ratio, or the ratio of operating expenses to revenues, is likely to exceed the target of 96.2 per cent for this fiscal unless the Railways reports a 30 per cent reduction in expenditure), the bigger task ahead is to generate funds for safety and network improvement. The challenge is to ensure that the freight advantage wrested this year can be sustained through lower tariff, containerisation and faster speeds. The National Rail Plan released last month rightly envisages a steep increase in network capacity to ensure that the share of rail in freight generated increases from 27 per cent at present (2018-19 data) to 45 per cent in the medium term, at the expense of road transport which accounts for a share of 64 per cent presently. Given the higher energy efficiency of rail over road, this will translate into reduced fuel consumption and benefit the economy. The key is to generate the resources to make this happen.
On the revenue side, the loss on account of passenger services (at about ₹40,000 crore) almost wholly wipes out the gains from freight operations. The subsidy on passenger fares should be done away with, while reducing cost of operations. But the problem is there is a limit to which fares can be hiked, in view of competition from air and road travel. Owing to Pay Commission awards, salaries and pensions account for two-thirds of the Railways’ total expenditure of ₹2.19 lakh crore estimated for this fiscal, and close to the budgeted gross traffic receipts this year. It remains to be seen if current expenditure can be covered this time. An additional allocation may be needed.
Capital outlays (₹1.6 lakh crore in 2020-21) are primarily being met through market borrowings (70 per cent) and budgetary support ( 25-30 per cent). This is a departure from the trend, as borrowings generally account for just over half the capex, as PRS Research points out, with the Budget largely forking out the rest. The story is likely to be the same next fiscal as well given the budgetary resource constraints. The PPP model is a pragmatic option to balance the resource constraints but it has to be done with regulatory checks and balances. The National Infrastructure Pipeline report has pegged a rail requirement of ₹13.6 lakh crore over five years. The Railways needs to adapt to the new realities.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...