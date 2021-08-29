Price puzzle

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The pricing of petrol and diesel in this country is a mystery that befuddles all. The oil marketing companies need to explain why prices are not always market-linked and stay frozen for extended periods. The government, for its part, should answer why it is not taking steps to ensure that retail pricing rules are always followed. International crude oil price declined by 17 per cent between July 13 and August 20 this year. This should have provided relief to consumers, who were paying around ₹100 per litre at petrol pumps across the country. But retail selling prices of petrol and diesel have remained almost unchanged in this period. The rupee-dollar rate, which is an input in the pricing formula, has been largely steady in this period. This is not the first time we saw such an anomaly. Often, prices tend to freeze prior to elections. This goes against the principle of decontrolled retail prices of petroleum products. Since mid-June 2017, pricing of petrol and diesel are being computed based on a daily pricing mechanism based on 15-day rolling average international rate. This method can result in a lag between price-changes in domestic market when compared with international prices, but it cannot result in a standstill price.
Besides the ad hoc manner of price revisions, there are other fundamental flaws in pricing. Though India is self-sufficient in petrol and diesel refining and does not have to import it, the base prices are calculated based on trade parity. This formula is based on the prices in international market assuming that 80 per cent of petrol and diesel is imported and 20 per cent is exported. The price so arrived at is converted into rupees and cost of freight, marketing, refiner’s margin and dealer’s commission is added to arrive at the pre-tax price. Since the retail prices have no link to the actual cost incurred by the producers, there is cartelisation by these producers with all of them pricing petrol and diesel very close to each other. The right way to arrive at the price would be to use the actual costs incurred by refiners in sourcing crude oil, cost of refining, plus a profit margin. This method can result in different selling price among refiners based on their operational efficiency, which is good for consumers. With private refiners such as Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy (formerly Essar Oil) having more efficient refining plants, their costs are likely to be much lower when compared to PSU refiners.
With both the Centre and the State governments unwilling to roll back excise duty rates — except Tamil Nadu which cut taxes by ₹3 a litre recently — to provide relief to consumers, better transparency in fuel pricing can provide some succour. With transportation cost accounting for a large portion of household budgets and rising retail prices having a trickle-down effect on other products in the economy, this muddled manner of pricing petrol and diesel is having a far-reaching impact.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...