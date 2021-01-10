Silver linings

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
It is a sign of the times that the prediction of a 7.7 per cent contraction in India’s real GDP for FY21, its worst economic performance in several decades, is seen as an acceptable growth number, signalling a reasonably quick recovery from Covid-19. In projecting this in its First Advance Estimates, the Central Statistics Office is suggesting that real GDP, which fell by a drastic 23.9 per cent in Q1 of FY21 and 7.5 per cent in Q2 will return to an almost even keel in Q3 and Q4 with just a 0.1 per cent dip compared to the same quarters last year. The CSO expects per capita income to take a 5.2 per cent knock for the year (from ₹1.51 lakh to ₹1.44 lakh) and private consumption to dip 6.6 per cent (₹91,440 in FY20 to ₹85,359 in FY21). If the estimates come good, this would not be such a bad outcome for a year where economic activity was at a standstill for one whole quarter and resumed in bits and pieces in the following one.
Diving deeper, it is clear that the CSO expects agriculture and allied activities (growing 3.4 per cent in the second half, same as the first half), manufacturing (0.5 per cent against a negative 19.4 per cent), construction (4.4 per cent against minus 30.2 per cent) to do much of the heavy lifting to get the economy back on track in the second half. Mining (negative 8.3 per cent versus 17.2 per cent), trade, hotels and communications (minus 12 against minus 31.5 per cent) are expected to remain in recessionary mode. While the optimism on agriculture appears realistic given the relatively unscathed rural economy, active policy interventions may be needed to bring about the sharp rebound in manufacturing and construction. In services, particularly travel, trade and hospitality, much depends on the vaccine rollout being able to put consumers back in a spending mood. While the CSO expects a sharp fall in both private consumption and investments in FY21, it pins hopes on a 11.4 per cent increase in government spending. Thus far, it is RBI’s monetary interventions rather than the Government’s fiscal moves that have supported the battered economy. With persisting inflation now tying RBI’s hands, the ball is now in the Centre’s court to devise fiscal measures to keep the revival alive.
As some experts have pointed out, the First Advance Estimates of GDP carry limited utility for long-term policy decisions, as they are based on extrapolation of high-frequency indicators and listed company data, which may not represent large swathes of the informal economy. This challenge is made worse by Covid this year. But then, having these estimates to go by is certainly better than groping in the dark. One hopes that the upcoming Union Budget has specific and pragmatic measures to lift manufacturing, real estate and services, while fuelling productive government expenditure, as these hold the key to nurturing the nascent recovery.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...