Tax buoyancy is not a good thing to strive for in a recessionary economy

How should start-ups play the game in a post-Covid world?
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
The government seems to have been stung to the quick by media reports that India’s direct tax collections declined in FY20, interrupting the three-year trend of high tax buoyancy. Data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) pegs provisional estimates for FY20 tax revenues at ₹13.55 lakh crore, a 3 per cent growth over FY19 and 10 per cent below revised estimates. While corporate tax collections were 16 per cent lower than last year, personal income tax mop-ups were 4 per cent higher. The Finance Ministry has put out a somewhat defensive note on how these numbers are being misinterpreted. It presents calculations to show that while net tax collections are indeed lower this year, gross collections have grown by 8.03 per cent after accounting for higher refunds (₹1.84 lakh crore in FY20 versus ₹1.61 lakh crore in FY19) and revenue foregone (₹1.68 lakh crore) on corporate and personal income tax cuts. If these items are added back, it says, growth in direct tax revenues would exceed nominal GDP growth (7.2 per cent), translating into tax buoyancy of 1.12. But the Centre really needs to stop obsessing so much on this metric.
While tax buoyancy may be a good thing to showcase and aim for in an expansionary economy, it is hardly a metric to strive for in a recessionary one. In a growing economy, tax buoyancy can come from an expanding tax base, as more individuals and businesses are swept within the tax net simply by virtue of rising profits and incomes. In a recessionary economy though, with incomes and profits in contraction mode, buoyant tax collections are more likely to be the result of the taxman breathing down the necks of taxpayers to meet his ambitious revenue targets. A blind chase of unrealistic targets at times like these, can lead to a deleterious impact on already weak economic activity. Consumers who are already loath to loosen their purse strings amid stagnating incomes may be forced to cut back on spending to accommodate tax payouts, leading to a ‘counter-stimulus’ for consumption. Businesses, already in risk-averse mode, may hold back their investment plans and stockpile cash to avoid clashes with the taxman. Reports of tax vigilantism and ad-hoc demands also do little to reassure foreign direct investors that the country offers policy certainty for investors looking to make multi-year commitments to it.
Overall, persisting with this focus on increasing tax mop-ups year after year, without regard to underlying economic conditions, has the potential to undo all the good work done by the NDA regime in recent years, in terms of sharply slashing India’s corporate tax rates to globally competitive levels and substantially liberalising the FDI policy. Rather than set absolute collection targets, the Centre should now look to streamline and reduce personal tax rates, uncomplicate GST and substantially reduce the compliance burden, so that these measures may pay off by way of better collections when the economy rebounds.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
XR Labs’ AR/VR products help firms in training, sales and marketing, and field support
DocsApp, an online doctor consultation platform, has merged with MediBuddy’s digital consumer health business, ...
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
Demand for base metals expected to contract by about 10 per cent this year: Gopal Agrawal, Senior ...
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) went up marginally last week as the price of ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...