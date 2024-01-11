Amidst bountiful harvests and a secure food supply, a perplexing contradiction has gripped India for quite a long period. On one hand, there is widespread hunger and malnutrition, while on the other, farmers grapple with continuing distress.

As the another general election approaches, it is bewildering that the plight of the impoverished and struggling farmers, two crucial social groups, has not gained the prominence they deserve.

Even in the face of adverse conditions, such as the Covidlockdown, Indian farmers have successfully produced plentiful foodgrains, as well as nutrient rich fruits, vegetables, and milk. The production of both food crops and horticultural items has consistently surpassed the record 300-million-tonne mark in recent years. A close look at the per capita daily availability of food items, including fruits, vegetables, and milk far exceeds the recommended dietary requirements for leading a healthy adult life. Despite this abundance, the persistence of hunger and malnutrition among vulnerable sections remains a grave concern.

India is home to approximately 25 per cent of the global hungry population. According to the latest (2022) UN report on the Global Hunger Index, India ranks poorly at 107 out of 121 nations. The National Family Health Survey (2019-20) indicates that acute anaemia is prevalent in 57 per cent of women and 52 per cent of adolescent girls.

Similarly, 44 per cent of children under five experience acute stunted growth. Most notably, there is a disconcerting policy failure in safeguarding the interests of farmers.

Produce or perish

Farming in India has become an increasingly precarious and uncertain endeavour, characterised by unpredictable climate, high production costs, and unremunerative price discovery. Despite the Centre’s claims of a ‘profit margin’ when declaring the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for principal crops, the actual implementation is notably poor at the ground level. Only a mere 6 per cent of the farmers enjoy the benefits of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and most of themcultivate paddy and wheat Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The stark outcome of unremunerative agriculture is the cruel ‘debt trap’ that has hit the farming community hard. Per the report of National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO), over half of the agricultural households in India are burdened with debt. Consequently, millions of farmers have migrated to cities in search of livelihoods — a common phenomenon across the country.

The distressing reality continues as Indian farmers, tragically resort to ending their lives. According to the National Crime Record Bureau, an average of 14,000 farmers each year, translating to around 40 farmers per day, have sadly committed suicide since 1995. Despite this alarming situation, what remains perplexing is the political silence surrounding food and farmers.

Establishing a remunerative and guaranteed pricing mechanism for farm commodities, coupled with a comprehensive procurement and distribution network, are imperative elements in India’s political economy. The political dispensation at the Centre has been actively engaged in the politics of distraction. Despite enacting the Food Security Act and establishing the National Commission on Farmers, the Congress struggles to integrate these crucial concerns into its political narratives, contributing to overall puzzlement.

The writer is former chairman, Karnataka Agricultural Prices Commission, Govt. of Karnataka

