The Turkish Football Federation recently issued a permanent ban on Ankaragucu club president Faruk Koca for assaulting referee Halil Umut Meler following a Super Lig match against Caykur Rizespor.

Koca’s violent actions, which occurred after Rizespor’s 97th-minute equaliser, tarnished the spirit of fair play in football. Rules and regulations are a must for the smooth running of any game. The authority for ensuring the rules are followed always lies with the referees.

However, it is concerning to see that the ones who take the ultimate call in football are now becoming the victims of such brutal acts. Such behaviour should be condemned.

The incident highlights the concerning trend of referees becoming targets of physical abuse, highlighting a blatant disregard for the authority that officials hold in the game. FIFA official Pierluigi Collina aptly described such attacks as a “cancer that would kill football”.

Amidst global controversies surrounding refereeing errors, leagues like the Indian Super League have faced consistent criticism for subpar officiating. It is imperative to prioritise rigorous training for referees and incorporate new technologies to ensure informed and accurate decision-making.

Stakeholders, including authorities, clubs and global football bodies, must collaboratively work towards these goals to instil trust among genuine football enthusiasts.

Sports is something that must transcend the realms of victories and defeats, and serve as a unifying force.

Acts of violence compromise the essence of sports, negating their very purpose.

While constructive criticism and healthy debates have their place, any form of violence undermines the integrity of sports, and this can definitely tarnish the real spirit of sports.