Lead poisoning, a pervasive yet oft-underestimated public health concern, has silently penetrated the landscapes of Odisha, leaving a detrimental impact on the well-being of its residents. Lead contamination in Odisha is primarily attributed to improper treatment of waste from industries and e-waste as well as the informal battery recycling sector, which affects the soil, water and subsequently the food chain.

High levels of cancer causing heavy metals such as lead and chromium have been found in eight wetlands in Odisha, with the highest found at Hirakud — one of the largest human made reservoirs in India. In the modern world, anthropogenic activities like urbanisation, industrialisation and agricultural practices deposit heavy metals in wetlands, which act as heavy metal sinks according to a study.

In the last week of December, New Delhi based think tank Pahle India Foundation convened a Roundtable (where the above-mentioned study was cited) on ‘Lead Poisoning in Odisha: Challenges and Way Forward’ in Bhubaneswar, one among the 5 cities where higher than average blood lead levels (BLLs) have been found, to better understand the issue.

Aside from contaminated drinking water, fish, vegetables, etc., grown in and around polluted water and soil, can cause indirect ingestion of lead and other harmful heavy metals. Aluminium utensils, imported candy, adulterated spices, toxic paints, etc., are other sources of lead poisoning.

Severe health risks

Lead accumulates in the body and gets deposited in the bones and teeth. It poses severe health risks, particularly to children with developing nervous systems. Cognitive impairments, developmental delays, behavioural disorders leading to reduced educational achievement and diminished earning potential are the consequences. Children from low income households are especially vulnerable due to limited access to healthcare and nutritional deficiencies that exacerbate the impact of lead exposure. Adults are not immune, experiencing adverse effects on cardiovascular health, kidneys and reproductive systems. In pregnant women specifically, lead poisoning can lead to miscarriages, still birth, low birth weight and other complications.

The insidious nature of lead poisoning lies in its often asymptomatic early stages, leading to delayed detection. The absence of visible signs complicates timely interventions, underscoring the importance of systematic screening programmes and accessible blood lead level testing.

A Report of the World Health Organisation says that almost one million people die every year due to lead poisoning across the globe and 1,000-5,000 people die in Odisha, with the most vulnerable being children.

Efforts to combat lead poisoning in the State require stringent regulatory measures. Enforcing regulations on the informal recycling sector and improving waste disposal practices are critical steps. Raising public awareness is another key component of addressing the grave danger of lead poisoning.

Effective intervention demands collaboration between governmental bodies, non-governmental organisations, healthcare professionals, and local communities. A united front can strengthen preventive measures, enhance healthcare infrastructure, and facilitate the dissemination of vital information.

Inter-disciplinary research, including doctors, chemists, agricultural scientists, environmentalists, toxicologists, etc., is absolutely critical to understand the sources of lead poisoning so we can develop effective interventions.

As Odisha grapples with the silent peril of lead poisoning, a comprehensive and coordinated effort is imperative. From regulatory measures to public education and sustainable development, addressing this multifaceted issue requires a united commitment to safeguard the health and well-being of the population.

Sanjay is Founder President, and Nihar is Founder and Scientific Officer, Indian Climate Congress

