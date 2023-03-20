Identifying tipping points

The article ‘How to time a tipping point using data’ (March 20) made interesting reading. As such, various developments which relate to work, disease, sales, accidents, crimes, drinking habits, etc., have their own ‘tipping points’, which from thereon will have a totally different course. On the application of machine learning to identify such ‘tipping points’, data collection and splitting them into training and test data is the key to devise algorithms and make predictions.

The challenge in identifying ‘tipping points’ in machine learning relate to framing the algorithm by including such ‘critical points’ in data collection stage.

There are twin challenges to meet. One, fulfilling the need for enormous past data and, two, devising an algorithm by including such data points. Invariably, during ‘data cleaning’ stage ‘tipping points’ could get omitted since the system would construe such developments as ‘outliers’. This will pose the biggest challenge in framing appropriate algorithm and making future predictions.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Coping with El Nino

Apropos ‘EI Nino predictions should translate into preparedness’ (March 20). The possibility of El Nino that emanates from the warmer waters of the Pacific Ocean and influences seasonal climatic patterns is keeping our agricultural scientists awake.

The fear is that El Nino will result in lower rainfall, and this may lead to drought. India is usually prepared to face such eventualities as it has a Crop Weather Watch Group that monitors everything from the rainfall to crop sowing to water storage levels in major reservoirs.

But to shield the economy, the government can ensure the availability of ample food stocks in its granaries. It is expected to procure adequate wheat.

Also, the Centre could resort to export curbs to ensure adequate domestic supplies. However, El Nino usually affects oil palm production. But estimates of a record high mustard production and a good stock of soyabean with farmers may help tide over any such situation.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Generic medicines

This is with reference to ‘A silent tide of affordable generic drug retail ventures seeing healthy rise’ (March 20). The Centre should be appreciated for promoting the sale of ‘generic medicines’ throughout the country, as that protects the poor and the middle class from the soaring prices of medicines. Generic medicines are generally 40-50 per cent cheaper than branded ones. The government should open more generic medicine outlets across the country.

Also, the government has to include quickly more medicines, especially those for the treatment of diabetes, cancer, heart problems, etc., to the generic list.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Chaos in Parliament

It’s unfortunate that Parliament’s Budget session has been close to a washout, with the BJP demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi and Opposition members demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group. And both have been sticking to their respective guns.

Since there does not appear any light at the end of tunnel amid this ongoing ‘egoistic’ war, it would be futile to waste precious time and public money on the ongoing political melodrama.

Such reckless behaviour badly tarnishes the image of Indian democracy the world over.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana