Welfare of gig workers

This refers to ‘Security to GIG workers’ (June 14). Indeed, gig workers should be firstly supported by their respective employers who are shying away from their basic duty by classifying these workers as self-employed. The immense pressure these workers operate under makes them vulnerable to accidents. Customers will not mind paying as little as ₹1 per order to contribute to the welfare of these workers who are critical cogs in the e-commerce and delivery business.

Bal Govind

Noida

Shares pledged by Karvy

Reliance Industries announced that one share of JIO will be given to every share held by its shareholders to facilitate demerger. Karvy Stock Broking fraudulently pledged shares held by its demat account-holders, and diverted the funds for the benefit of its management. Some of the demat holders of Karvy Stock Broking have Reliance shares in their portfolios. SEBI must clarify about the shares of JIO to be issued shortly. SEBI must ensure that either the shares pledged by Karvy are returned to its demat holders or cash is paid at present market rates by utilising the large amount available in the shareholders’ protection fund.

P Mageswara Rao

Eluru, AP

Lifestyle diseases

That lifestyle diseases have now been afflicting a significant chunk of the population, particularly the youth in the country, is a matter of grave concern. A recent study published in the medical journal The Lancet reveals that one-tenth of people in India country have diabetes, 35 per cent hypertension, and 28 per cent high cholesterol levels. Also, it pointed out another grim reality: there is no rural-urban divide when it comes to these disorders, and people in rural centres are now increasingly becoming vulnerable to metabolic disorders. WHO estimates that lifestyle diseases could cost India $6 trillion by 2030. The time is, therefore, ripe for policymakers to usher in concerted measures to tackle this public health crisis head-on.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Farm sector woes

This has reference to ‘Grains of truth’ (June 14). The farm sector’s contribution to GDP in the 1940s was around 51 per cent and has systematically come down to around 14 per cent now.

Policies that were prevailing up to 1990 helped the country transform from a food dependent one to a food surplus one. But the subsequent drastic changes infused since 1990 has put all those dependents of this sector under severe strain. It is a pity that we do not have a scientific formula to arrive at acceptable MSP till date.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur, AP

Grappling with AI

This refers to ‘What do you see on the AI horizon’ (June 14). For us to fret over an incipient AI is unbecoming of our genius that relentlessly designs complex programs.

Exponentially leaping computing speeds can today evaluate hundreds of moves in chess in less the time required to make one move by a human. Yet Grandmasters would fairly match the acumen of machines with intuition, an outcome of aeons of human evolution.

Can computers be programmed for the Sixth Sense, unique to man. At best it will be an unending quest towards processing enormous data of humans observations and experiences in an attempt at humanising AI.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai