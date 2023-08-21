BRICS currency

This refers to ‘India may not endorse common BRICS currency’ (August 21). The US dollar is by far the most dominant currency at this juncture and does not face any challenge from any of the other currencies. BRICS countries thinking in terms of floating their own currency, though a welcome move, may struggle to take off. They need to take a leaf out of the failure of the euro, which till now is unable to pose any serious threat to the dollar in spite of the EU constituting one-sixth of global trade with some of the members being economically strong.

The proposed BRICS currency may suffer from several fronts since the constituents of BRICS have some perceptible differences in terms of their economic strength, political structure, GDP growth, trade balances, etc.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Catching up with China

This refers to ‘What a slowing China means for India’ (August 21). Some of the best auto makers in the world which left India did so not because of poor customer response but due to wrong policies of the government. In India, political interference in decision-making processes hinder the ability to provide a stable and reliable business environment.

While some may argue that India could serve as a substitute for China, it is important to recognise the challenges associated with this notion. It will take decades for India to build the infrastructure that China has currently. The Chinese market boasts a vast consumer base, presenting lucrative opportunities for businesses across various sectors. Additionally, China possesses an abundant supply of skilled and cost-effective labour.

Girish R Edathitta

Pathanamthitta, Kerala

Towards space glory

This refers to ‘Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases images of Lunar far side area captured by Lander camera’ (August 21). ISRO’s launch of Chandrayaan-3, on July 14, as a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 hopes to demonstrate its end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. Let us hope India soon joins the elite group of Russia, the US and China that have managed a successful moon landing.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Gender justice

With reference to “Gender bender” (August 21), the handbook released by the apex court, advising the legal fraternity to avoid usage of gender-unjust terms in pleadings, orders and judgments is a transformative step towards protecting woman and will help achieve an equal, inclusive and compassionate society. The patriarchal mindset resulted in gross injustice, with the victims subjected to mental harassment during trials and interrogation by police authorities.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Deployment of drones

This refers to ‘Rural Development Ministry pushes for drones to monitor MGNREGS’ (August 21). There are several complaints about corruption in MGNREGS works. These vary from machines being used in place of workers, many receiving wages without doing work, works beyond the approved list being undertaken, and so on. Drones will be especially helpful in such cases for real-time monitoring and for garnering evidence.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar, TN