Generic drugs

This refers to ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendras turning healthy’ (August 23). Considering the huge price variation of these medicines versus branded drugs, it would be economical to utilise this facility by the needy to save costs. As per the existing practice, the kendras are provided with a soft list of generic medicines whose compounds are equivalent to select branded drugs prescribed by a medical practitioner to the patient, for comparison and distribution.

However, in the process, the consumer is carrying the risk and relies on the competitiveness of the seller in providing the appropriate drug.

Also, there are apprehensions that the generic drug providing pharma companies generally do not supply the accurate dosage though labelled on the drug. In addition to the low quality and supply issues, if the authority concerned approves the standard of these medicines, it would of be immense help to the society in saving their hard-earned money on medical expenditure.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Governance at IIMs

It refers to ‘IIM Amendment Bill: A step in the right direction’ (August 23). Some of the IIMs and their directors have taken the autonomy for granted. Since the IIMs are a big brand in India and abroad, the chairmen and board of governors seem to believe they are above everyone else, including the government, and can do anything they wish. Such high-handedness has backfired now. Hopefully with this Bill the overall governance standards will improve for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Bal Govind

Noida

Simplify de-lisiting

Despite the changes made to the SEBI Takeover Regulations in 2021, there is still a pressing need to update the current de-listing process. Many de-listing deals fail due to outdated requirements that are still mandatory. If we want to promote “ease of doing business”, it is crucial to ensure that deals can be easily made. Lawmakers must acknowledge that there are valid commercial reasons why a company should be de-listed, and it is not in the best interest of public shareholders to force companies to remain listed, especially if there is little to no trading in their securities or if their business no longer justifies continued listing. A smooth listing and de-listing process is essential for maintaining the stability and integrity of the Indian securities market.

Shivanand Pandit

Goa

Liquidity issues

That the banking system has a liquidity deficit of ₹23,644.43 crore is difficult to discern. The RBI has been following dear money policy for quite some time now to control the imaginary inflation. The incremental cash reserve ratio of 10 per cent (for a certain time period of deposits) prescribed by the central bank, which was absolutely unnecessary, should be withdrawn with immediate effect to enhance the liquidity in the system. The economy should be demand-driven for enhancing investment, employment, income and output in the economy. There should not be liquidity crunch any time for the aforesaid to happen.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

E-transportation

The idea of switching over to electric mode of transportation is welcome. In fact, this should have been done much earlier. But leaving it to the hands of private players will not benefit the commuters as the cost will be higher under private regimes. Already consumers are taken for a ride in the name of power reforms. Better to form a cooperative organisation to operate the system.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur, AP