Respiratory illness

Apropos the editorial ‘Masking the truth’ (November 27), it is unfortunate for the world that China continues to be secretive and non-transparent in disclosing information to WHO on the outbreak of respiratory illnesses in the country. In the light of the disastrous consequences that occurred due to the inordinate delay in disclosing information earlier about Covid-19 by China, the WHO needs to be more proactive in extracting information.

The WHO should probably send an expert team of scientists and doctors to study the situation in China and collect necessary information to draw its own conclusions and alert the world about any impending health risks arising from the spread of infectious diseases in China.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Relevance of economics

This refers to ‘Why no one takes economics seriously now’ (November 27). Sociology, economics and politics/policy-making have been interwoven from the genesis of civilisation. But the span of vision vastly differs between them. Sociologists reckon in eras, economists in cycles of three to six decades and politicians seldom beyond a decade.

This is an era where there is no dearth of data, and technology stores humongous amounts to devise algorithms for theorising.

The crux of the predicament would lie in data and indicative trends being picked up selectively towards framing policy for far shorter spans. In modern era dynamics of governance, policymakers are prone to compress broader visions into their own narrower time-frames. This may not by itself render economics less relevant but could lead to subservience. Hopefully, the politician strives for a broader vision.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Clean environment

This refers to ‘Growing up in times of air pollution’ (November 27). Everyone is conscious of the hazards of air pollution, which is assuming alarming proportion in India these days. Actions to ensure a clean environment must, however, start from the people. The writer has correctly observed that it is important to teach children the negative impact of pollution on their health. There is no dearth of exhibitions, speeches, etc., driving home the need for a clean environment. It is time people walked the talk. The state should offer incentives to those who endeavour to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Food inflation

Apropos, ‘At WTO, India faces questions on free foodgrains, rice export ban’ (November 27). India banned the export of non-basmati white rice to contain domestic inflation and make it easily available in the Indian market. But there has been no respite from the increase in the prices of rice despite the export ban. But higher cost of food, which makes for a big chunk of an average Indian’s expenses, can eat into discretionary incomes.

However, as all countries right now are focused on controlling inflation, India also has to take care of its own interests before it starts worrying about global inflation. The increase in global food prices cannot be blamed singularly on India’s actions. The termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and extreme climate conditions across the world are other major contributing factors.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru