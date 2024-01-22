Stock market volatility

The recent bouts of volatility in the Indian stock market after scaling new heights can be attributed to a slew of global and domestic factors. If the weaker than expected third quarter results of HDFC Bank, whose fallout could be seen in the stock prices of other private banks, dragged down the benchmark index, remarks by US Federal Reserve official that the Fed might not cut rates as quickly as many expect have dented investors exuberance over the policy pivot by central banks. While the Fed meeting towards the end of this month will provide clues on when the central bank is likely to begin cutting rates, the continuing crisis in the Red Sea and the concomitant fallout in global oil prices with many oil tankers now being diverted from the region in all likelihood would exacerbate volatility in the stock markets across the globe.

M Jeyaram

Sholavanadan, TN

Quality of teaching

It refers to ‘Weak foundations’ (January 22). Poor quality of teachers in government schools is mainly responsible for the lack of reading and mathematical abilities of students who are in otherwise a higher age bracket. These youngsters are our future and need to be given good education which serve them well in the long run. Even if these students don’t end up getting higher professional degrees, acquiring basic skills is an absolute must. Shallow foundation is destroying our country slowly and must be looked into as soon as possible. In today’s time when technology is available easily and smartphones are becoming accessible it makes all the more sense for teachers to be well-equipped to impart education with these tools.

Bal Govind

Noida

Learning outcomes

Private as well as government schools are duty-bound to enhance the learning outcome of every student in the school, and it should fall in line with the expected levels of each class. There should be a well-planned remedial instruction programme in every school to help children who are lagging to catch up. That 25 per cent of children in the 14-18 age group cannot read class 2 level text fluently smacks of the poor accountability and responsibility in the education system. Needless to say, it’s only the passionate, dedicated and committed teachers who can reverse the dismal trend prevailing in the school sector.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Flip side of social media

Apropos ‘Hey stupid! Get off WhatsApp’ (January 22), the dependence of the individual on this social media platform are well explained. Just to kill boredom, the present generation, right from school-going children to the elderly, making this tool as their most trusted companion, unmindful of the negative impact on personal health and morality. It is unfortunate that this tool is diverting people away from reading habit and social interaction.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Religious tourism

This refers to ‘Religion and economics’ (January 22). Money makes the world go round and religious tourism has become a money spinner which sustains the organisational structure of all religions. The inauguration of the Ram temple is going to benefit the economy of the State. Land prices of places around Ayodhya is an accurate indicator of the commercial aspect of a religious place.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai