Electoral bond details

This refers to the news on Election Commission making public the data on electoral bonds. Among the disclosed information, there are instances where enforcement actions have been initiated against certain individuals/corporates, indicating potential instances of quid pro quo and the utilisation of electoral bonds as a means of favour exchange with political parties. This underscores a concerning pattern of political corruption, reminiscent of previous methods such as cash transfers facilitated by corporations, albeit now masked under the guise of electoral bonds.

Electoral bonds perpetuate a system that allows for the surreptitious funnelling of ill-gotten gains into the political sphere. A viable solution to mitigate such malpractices involves the establishment of a unified fund overseen by the Election Commission, which would be allocated to all recognised political entities in accordance with stipulated ceilings set by the Commission.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Incomplete disclosure

The disclosure of details of electoral bonds furnished by SBI and uploaded by the Election Commission is incomplete. The spreadsheet uploaded by the EC clearly shows a distinct column blank. All bank transactions will have a unique identity number, for deposits, loans, lockers or any other service. The unique number will be different for every product, even though the customer is same. By masking the unique number of each electoral bond, SBI appears to have acted on instructions from its bosses.

S Veeraraghavan

Madurai

Utilisation of capex

This refers to ‘Capex or human development?’ (March 15). A country’s economic progress is judged not only by agricultural and industrial production but also the quantum of capital expenditure which the government projects to spend for a given year for its overall development.

Infrastructure planning and ensuring availability of skilled manpower are prerequisites while taking up projects. A single tailor-made infra plan may not suit all localities. Assessing availability of local human skills and other resources required for project execution would push the growth scale besides conserving expenditure. In this backdrop, revamping the existing MGNREGS scheme is the need of the hour.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Fuel price cut

It is heartening to learn that oil marketing companies have reduced the price of petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre. These fuels are final goods for consumers, but intermediate goods for firms. Cut in their prices will by all means bring down the prices of commodities and, thereby, increase the real income of the people. This will enhance the production of goods and services in the economy.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Sleep deprivation

Apropos ‘Bedtime woes’ (March 15), an eight hour sleep cycle is a rarity. Work tensions and odd working hours are the main contributors to the lack of sleep. In the quest for financial success, sleep becomes the first casualty. Sleep is essential for good health. Electronic devices and lighting in the cities have blurred the distinction between night and day. Even school-going children are sleeping less than they should, conversing with friends late in the night on their smartphones.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai