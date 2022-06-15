Letters to the Editor

Agnipath scheme

This refers to the news report, ‘Govt announces Agnipath scheme’ (June 15). The changes in the recruitment policy of non-officer personnel to the armed forces are a radical shift for an institution whose employment traditions have remained static for decades. The Agniveer, as these recruits will be called, will be hired on contract at the minimum age of 17.5 years, and will serve for four years, including a six-month training period.

However, when recruitment begins under the new policy, the response will show to what extent the absence of a pension acts as a spoiler. To what extent will the economy absorb or welcome the ex-Agniveer will depend upon their skill-set and the training they receive. Especially when meaningful employment opportunities in significant or adequate numbers still elude an ever-increasing number of graduates. No reform can be foolproof and without teething troubles. But as Agnipath concerns national defence and security, the government will need to have a plan to anticipate and address the problems that lie beyond the bold step forward.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Commitment concerns

It is baffling to say the least that the government will recruit soldiers for only fours years, with some of them retained for a longer duration. What kind of involvement and passion the recruited youths will have is anyone’s guess, as at the back of their minds they know that they will be there for only four years. The government would do well to retain the current Armed forces recruitment system as well for the larger interest and security of the country.

Bal Govind

Noida

Boosting recruitments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to various government departments and ministries to undertake recruitment of 10 lakh people in the next one-and-a-half years and the announcement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the armed forces will recruit 45,000 personnel this year on short commission are welcome.

No doubt, it marks a major step in mitigating the mounting problem of unemployment afflicting the aspiring youths of the country for decades and exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the promise made by the Prime Minister in 2014 that two crore jobs will be created every year remained only on paper, one wonders if the latest announcement is again empty rhetoric.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Presidential race

There is news that after meeting with a few of the Opposition party members, the former Union minister, Sharad Pawar, has shown less interest in presidential elections. However, a close analysis of his political moves will reveal that he is a person who often makes surprising decisions in the end.

At present, he is the only person who can get the support of all Opposition parties. If parties like Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress, etc., support him, he might well be ready for the race.

Harshal Suresh Desale

Pune

Inflation worries

Apropos ‘WPI jumps to 15.9% in May, highest since September 1991’ (June), such a steep rise in the the index, much to the discomfiture of various stakeholders, is a worrisome development.

However, it was quite consoling to learn that after shooting up to a 95-month-high of 7.79 per cent in April, the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation has dropped to 7.04 per cent in May. It may also be pertinent to point out that the RBI does not have any control either over food inflation or the global fuel prices.

Notably, the recent softening of Brent Crude prices has started taking a U-turn yet again. It will not be surprising if the marginal decline in retail inflation soon reverses and gets back to square one.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana